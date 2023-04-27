CRETE — Adams Central’s girls were third with 82 points and the boys fourth with 42 at Thursday’s Crete invite.
The Patriots set a number of personal and season bests, including Hannah Gengenbach reaching 5-foot-3 in the high jump to win the event. Brooke Baker eclipsed 5-feet to finish second.
Megyn Scott cleared a season-high 10-6 to win the pole vault. She was second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Morgan Trausch broke 27 seconds in the 200 for the first time, crossing in 26.87.
Zach Fleischer lowered his hurdle time in the 110, posting a personal best 16.09 for second place Thursday.
Matt Mousel made the season’s Tribland chart with his 23.06 in the 200.
Boys team results
1, Waverly 193; 2, Norris 149; 3, Crete 56; 4, Adams Central 42; 5, Beatrice 31; 6, Omaha Gross Cath 24; 7, Buena Vista 12; 8, Ralston 7
Boys individual results
Pole vault — 1, Landon Scott, Wav, 14-00; 2, Sam Schernikau, Wav, 13-06; 3, Evan Coon, Beat, 12-00; 4, Asher Watson, Nor, 10-06; 5, Jaidon Bell, Wav, 10-06; 6, Shelton Crawford, Beat, 10-06
High jump — 1, Cohen Burhoop, Wav, 6-04; 2, Brooks Holen, Nor, 6-02; 3, Rex Buettenback, Ral, 5-10; 4, Ta’Jonne Baxter, Wav, 5-08; 4, Zyaire Tucker, BV, 5-08; 6, Corbin Coe, Cre, 5-06
Long jump — 1, Michael Willey, Cre, 22-01 1/2; 2, Blake Macklin, Nor, 20-06; 3, Carter McMillan, Wav, 20-03 1/2; 4, Micah Langston, Nor, 20-01; 5, Preston Harms, Wav, 19-10; 6, Julian Reed, Cre, 19-07
Triple jump — 1, Zac Hartman, Wav, 41-07; 2, Ben Ehlers, Cre, 39-01; 3, Micah Langston, Nor, 39-00; 4, Carson Schindler, Nor, 38-10 1/2; 5, Julian Ree, Cre, 38-09 1/2; 6, Joshua Bornschlegl, Nor, 38-01 1/2
Shot put — 1, Eli Holt, Nor, 51-00 1/2; 2, Byron Ostdiek, Beat, 45-03; 3, Takeo Glynn, Beat, 45-00 1/2; 4, Ethan Rohlfs, Wav, 45-00; 5, Nolan Maahs, Wav, 44-04 1/2; 6, Braeden Smoyer, Nor, 44-04.00
Discus — 1, Eli Holt, Nor, 149-0; 2, Byron Ostdiek, Beat, 145-0; 3, Caden Hosack, Nor, 142-03; 4, Wyatt Wubbels, Nor, 136-02; 5, Garrett Hartweg, Wav, 124-03; 6, Ethan Rohlfs, Wav, 120-10
3,200 relay — 1, Wav 8:12.36; 2, Nor 8:59.39; 3, AC 9:44.12; 4, Cre 9:50.97
110 hurdles — 1, Garrett Black, Wav, 15.93; 2, Zach Fleischer, AC, 16.09; 3, Trent Jones, Nor, 16.11; 4, Brady Wilkinson, Nor, 17.05; 5, Chase Harper, AC, 17.22; 6, TJ Mueller, Wav, 17.32
100 — 1, Grant Schere, Wav, 10.87; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 10.99; 3, Landon Fye, Cre, 11.00; 4, Austin Neddenreip, Wav, 11.26; 5, Michael Willey, Cre, 11.43; 6, Aden Smith, Wav, 11.45
1,600 — 1, Riley Boonstra, Nor, 4:21.88; 2, Sam Talero, Nor, 4:36.93; 3, Gregory Cockerill, Wav, 4:40.95; 4, Garrett Dittmer, Cre, 4:59.94; 5, Mason Carlson, Nor, 5:00.12; 6, James Nagle, Ral, 5:03.75
400 relay — 1, Wav 42.68; 2, BV 47.14; 3, OGC 48.67
400 — 1, Braxton Smith, Wav, 49.87; 2, Barrett Mayfield, Wav, 52.59; 3, Ben Rice, OGC, 53.31; 4, Luis Alarcon-Chavez, Cre, 53.55; 5, Joshua Bornschlegl, Nor, 54.34; 6, Taylor Schaaf, Beat, 54.84
300 hurdles — 1, Preston Harms, Wav, 42.03; 2, Isaac Clarke, Wav, 43.44; 3, Motega Clancy, Nor, 43.78; 4, Trent Jones, Nor, 44.23; 5, Corbin Coe, Cre, 44.74; 6, Brady Wilkinson, Nor, 45.08
800 — 1, Spencer Brightman, Nor, 2:06.06; 2, Andrew Powers, OGC, 2:06.28; 3, Keaton Bowker, Wav, 2:09.21; 4, Peyton McMurray, Nor, 2:09.62; 5, Landon Patel, Wav, 2:10.30; 6, Kolton Jueneman, Wav, 2:11.43
200 — 1, Grant Schere, Wav, 21.98; 2, Grant Trausch, AC, 22.12; 3, Landon Fye, Cre, 22.20; 4, Antonio Calderon, AC, 22.94; 5, Evan Kastens, Wav, 23.45; 6, Camden Johnson, BV, 23.71
3,200 — 1, Eli Van Brocklin, Nor, 10:31.74; 2, Jared Schroeder, Wav, 10:38.04; 3, Gregory Cockerill, Wav, 11:45.74; 4, Owen Faltin, Cre, 12:10.46
1,600 relay — 1, Wav 3:18.79; 2, Nor 3:33.20; 3, AC 3:38.50; 4, OGC 3:42.55; 5, Cre 3:44.83; 6, Beat 3:47.04
Girls team results
1, Norris 169; 2, Waverly 114; 3, Adams Central 82; 4, Beatrice 67; 5, Crete 45; 6, Omaha Gross Cath 32; 7, Buena Vista 6; 7, Ralston 6
Girls individual results
Pole vault — 1, Megyn Scott, AC, 10-06; 2, Avery Scott, Wav, 10-06; 3, Morgan Maschmann, Beat, 9-06; 4, Makenna Blum, Beat, 9-06; 5, Jordyn Kleveland, Beat, 9-00; 6, Alexis Bryant, Nor, 8-06
High jump — 1, Hannah Gengenbach, AC, 5-03; 2, Brooke Baker, AC, 5-00; 3, Anistyn Rice, Nor, 4-10; 3, Lauren Maly, Cre, 4-10; 5, Destiny Barney, BV, 4-10.00; 6, Alivia Hausmann, Nor, 4-10
Long jump — 1, Taylor Bredthauer, Nor, 19-02 1/2; 2, Maria Connealy, OGC, 17-02 3/4; 3, Jordyn Williams, Nor, 16-01; 4, Lesli Kratochvi, Cre, 15-10; 5, Caydence Kuss, Cre, 15-07 1/2; 6, Annie Harms, Wav, 15-05 3/4
Triple jump — 1, Maria Connealy, OGC, 36-00; 2, Jaelynne Kosmos, Beat, 35-05; 3, Jordyn Williams, Nor, 34-07 1/2; 4, Annie Harms, Wav, 34-03; 5, Mya Dubas, Wav, 33-07 1/2; 6, Jenna Andindi, Cre, 32-09 1/2
Shot put — 1, Sage Burbach, Nor, 45-00 1/2; 2, Jaelyn Dicke, Wav, 39-00 1/2; 3, Gracie Kircher, Nor, 37-07 1/2; 4, Eve Pavelka, Nor, 36-05 1/2; 5, Marin Rasgorshek, Cre, 36-04; 6, Brooklyn Frazier, Beat, 32-10
Discus — 1, Sage Burbach, Nor, 136-00; 2, Gracie Kircher, Nor, 122-01; 3, Claire Hemberger, AC, 118-11; 4, Maisie Brown, Nor, 106-10; 5, Brianna Kalvoda, AC, 101-01; 6, Jaelyn Dicke, Wav, 100-09
3,200 relay — 1, Wav 10:03.36; 2 Beat 10:27.11, 3, AC 10:55.17; 4, Cre 11:03.39; 5, Ral 12:31.27
100 hurdles — 1, Riley Schwisow, Beat, 16.49; 2, Megyn Scott, AC, 16.88; 3, Lauren Maly, Cre, 17.85; 4, Adelyn Nelson, Nor, 18.16; 5, Claire Brown, AC, 18.61; 6, Lesli Kratochvil, Cre, 19.08
100 — 1, Taylor Bredthauer, Nor, 12.56; 2, Alyssa Folds, Wav, 12.74; 3, Rosie Hadley, Nor, 13.03; 4, Da’Shia Evans, BV, 13.32; 5, Anna Gleason, Beat, 13.38; 6, Le Nelson, Cre, 13.44
1,600 — 1, Kendall Zavala, Nor, 5:16.21; 2, Tanna Petsche, Nor, 5:36.24; 3, Lille Benes, Wav, 5:58.51; 4, Catherine Lehn, AC, 6:05.14; 5, Madyson McAtee, Beat, 6:50.41
400 relay — 1, Beat, 50.60; 2, Nor, 50.99; 3, Cre 53.16; 4, AC 55.63; 5, OGC 1:00.37
400 — 1, Alonna Depalma, Wav, 57.19; 2, Taylor Bredthauer, Nor, 57.34; 3, Ellie Thomas, Nor, 57.87; 4, Joslyn Rice, Wav, 1:00.56; 5, Abbey Fish, AC, 1:04.03; 6, Kacey Dunaway, Cre, 1:05.00
300 hurdles — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, AC, 47.70; 2, Tahya Mrsny, Wav, 49.78; 3, Grayson Piening, Nor, 53.11; 4, Lauren Maly, Cre, 53.82; 5, Adelyn Nelson, Nor, 55.22; 6, Addison Burbach, Nor, 55.87
800 — 1, Josie Jansen, OGC, 2:25.39; 2, Blakeley Meyers, Wav, 2:31.68; 3, Atlee Wallman, Nor, 2:32.34; 4, Delaney Leyden, Nor, 2:34.08; 5, Marisa Gross, Wav, 2:37.56; 6, Eva Douglas, Nor, 2:38.86
200 — 1, Avery Barnard, Beat, 25.84; 2, Ellie Thomas,Nor, 26.16; 3, Alyssa Folds, Wav, 26.19; 4, Rosie Hadley, Nor, 26.64; 5, Morgan Trausch, AC, 26.87; 6, Alexa Kraus, Cre, 26.91
3,200 — 1, Lille Benes, Wav, 13:08.15; 2, Shianne Benker, Wav, 13:31.64; 3, Maria Linares Chavez, Cre, 13:44.52; 4, Lauren Walmrath, Ral, 13:55.22
1,600 relay — 1, Wav 4:01.48; 2, AC 4:10.76; 3, Nor 4:11.22; 4, Beat 4:28.41; 5, OGC 4:34.16; 6, Cre 4:39.53