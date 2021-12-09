Adams Central opened the season with a tough matchup, a dual against defending Class C state champion Central City. The inexperienced Patriots squad was beaten by 30 in the dual.
But AC head coach Chris Trampe has seen his wrestlers learn from their mistakes and already make improvements in the young season. Those adjustments were on full display Thursday, as the Patriots notched their first dual win of the season, beating Holdrege 39-28.
“We knew (Central City) was going to be a tall task, and (Thursday) we had a dual we thought we could be competitive in,” Trampe said. “Our guys really came out and showed things we haven’t seen yet. They did a great job of battling through every situation...We’re starting to see some of the things we’re doin in practice coming out in the matches. We’re seeing confidence in our young kids; we have inexperienced kids on varsity that are finding themselves.”
The Dusters scored 28 points, but 12 of those came from open weight classes by the Patriots. On the other side, AC benefitted from three Holdrege forfeits. But, Adams Central only lost three matches in which it had a wrestler competing, as it finished the dual with three pins and a decision.
“I really felt like we did a better job of staying on the attack, being offensive and controlling the pace of the match and not wrestling scared,” the AC coach said. “We came out and acted like we knew what we wanted to do and got after it.”
Adams Central sent veteran Kayleb Saurer to the mat to start the dual at the 145-pound weight class. He burst out to a 7-1 advantage in the first period before pinning Holdrege’s Jaydan Janssen in the second. It was the only match the Patriots won before seven consecutive weight classes ended in forfeits — two of which were double forfeits — but Trampe thought Saurer’s match still gave his team some momentum.
“It was nice to start with Kayleb because he’s one of our leaders — both vocally and just by what he does in the room,” Trampe said. “It was good for him, and it was good for our team to see that kind of fire and that drive. It worked out well for us and got off started on the right foot.”
Justin Barbee, the only Patriot competing on Thursday with state tournament experience, defeated Matt Janssen in a 6-2 decision in the 120-pound match. The win gave AC a 27-22 advantage. Tayte Rogers (126) followed with a first-period pin of Tristan Johnson, and Michael Mertens then clinched the AC victory with a pin in the second period, extending the lead to 39-22 with one match left.
“Michael Mertens, getting the pin in that match was really huge, sealing the win in the dual,” Trampe said.
Adams Central will get Tyler Pavelka back in the lineup this weekend, which will add experience and another state qualifier on the mat. The Patriots will look to continue to improve Saturday at the Crete invite.
“We’ll see a nice mix of Class C up to Class A,” Trampe said of Saturday’s meet. “We’re going to have to really work hard...I think we’ll see some good wins from our guys and I think we’ll have even more success than we did (last weekend) just from the way we’ve grown from last week to this week. I look to see some good things and see some guys really attacking hard.”
Adams Central 39, Holdrege 28
106 — Double forfeit
113 — Double forfeit
120 — Justin Barbee, AC, over Matt Janssen, Hol; Dec 6-2
126 — Tayte Rogers, AC, over Tristan Johnson, Hol; Fall 1:52
132 — Michael Mertens, AC, over Trey Wolf, Hol; Fall 3:11
138 — Brandon Carpenter, Hol, over Nathan Mieth, AC; Fall 3:53
145 — Kayleb Saurer, AC, over Jaydan Janssen, Hol; Fall 2:45
152 — Mason Marquardt, Hol, over Evan Schumm, AC; Fall 0:39
160 — Cade Kirwan, Hol, over James Babcock, AC; MD 12-2
170 — Dominik Roberts, Hol, over, AC; For.
182 — Bladen Blecha, AC, over, Hol; For.
195 — Jonathan Eberlein, AC, over, Hol; For.
220 — Darren Warren, AC, over, Hol; For.
285 — Connor Fulmer, Hol, over, AC; For.
Hastings vs. Columbus
The Hastings wrestling team squared off with a Columbus squad that brought back eight returning state qualifiers from last year’s Class A meet. The dual went down to the wire, but the Discoverers edged out the Tigers 38-30.
HHS got off to a hot start, winning four of the first five matches of the dual. During that stretch, Markus Miller got a pin in the 132-pound bout, and Blake Kile followed suit with a pin at 145. Landon Weidner (152) added a tech fall, and Jett Samuelson’s major decision at 160 pounds gave the Tigers a 21-6 lead.
But Columbus rattled off five straight wins, before putting the dual out of reach in the next-to-last match.
Cameron Brumbaugh recorded a pin at 106 pounds, and Braiden Kort notched a 3-2 win over Adrian Bice.
The Tigers will be back on the mat Friday at the Omaha South invite.
132 — Markus Miller, HHS, over Jaden McFarland, Col; Fall 5:19
138 — Caydn Kucera, Col, over Elijah Johnson, HHS; Fall 3:21
145 — Blake Kile, HHS, over Tyler Zwingman, Col; Fall 3:34
152 — Landon Weidner, HHS, over Carter Braun, Col; TF 18-1 4:51
160 — Jett Samuelson, HHS, over Kasen Grape, Col; MD 13-3
170 — Luis Garcia-Gomez, Col, over Jeret Frerichs, HHS; Dec 3-2
182 — Rylee Iburg, Col, over Zander Lockling, HHS; Fall 0:37
195 — Liam Blaser, Col, over Oaklyn Smith, HHS; Fall 3:06
220 — Carter Fedde, Col, over Blaine Hamik, HHS; MD 13-3
285 — Bryson Huey, Col, over Jose Gomez, HHS; Fall 2:39}
106 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, over Levi Cerny, Col; Fall 5:08
113 — Brenyn Delano, Col, over Hunter Anderson, HHS; Dec 7-3
120 — Blake Cerny, Col, over Tucker Adams, HHS; MD 9-1
126 — Braiden Kort, HHS, over Adrian Bice, Col; Dec 3-2