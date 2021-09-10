BLUE HILL — Adams Central head coach Libby Lollman sees it all.
All of volleyball’s intricacies are caught by the eye of Lollman, who watches almost the entirety of her team’s matches from a low squat just in front of her bench.
Thursday’s pair of games looked better to the coach from her point of view than Tuesday’s loss to St. Cecilia, if only slightly.
The Patriots (6-2) split a triangular at Blue Hill, concluding the evening by sweeping the host Bobcats (1-10) after losing in three sets to Kearney Catholic.
As it did Thursday, Adams Central has appeared both unsteady and sturdy in spans as small as only two points and as large as two sets.
The inconsistencies have halted momentum — in Tuesday’s case, cost victories in at least the first two sets — and prevented the Patriots from grasping their potential early on.
“We have the potential to do some really great things,” said Lollman. “But if you’re not doing the little things right, you’re not going to have those opportunities.”
Lollman stressed attention to detail to her team all night — twice with firm messages during timeout huddles.
Kearney Catholic exposed a flaw defensively in the Patriots during its 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 win — which was its second of the triangular.
The Stars (7-0) consistently tipped over the AC block into zone four. The Patriots lacked the correct adjustment for much of the match despite winning the first set.
“I think our kids sometimes take things really literally,” Lollman said. “So they want to get to right spot, but also it’s like ‘You’re athletic, just read what’s going on and just play.’
“We’re making those adjustments and we’re slowly getting better.”
A serving stretch of six points featuring four aces by Lauryn Scott helped AC separate initially from the Stars in the opener.
The Patriots nearly suffered the same fate as they did against the Hawkettes Tuesday when they failed to close out sets. But AC survived the Stars’ late push to tie at 23 with a kill by Megyn Scott and a KC error.
Kearney Catholic jolted to an 8-2 lead in the first set and 11-4 advantage in the second. Both times, AC showed enough resiliency to make it competitive.
The third time the Stars jumped out, AC crumbled.
Following another Lauryn Scott serving run in the second set that pulled the Patriots within three points at 21-18, the Stars closed with four of the final five points.
KC’s Ashley Keck and Aibrey Mandernach, who split 26 kills in the match, clubbed seven and six, respectively in the second set.
AC’s Jessica Babcock pounded all five of her kills in the second set, including one that made it 22-20.
Adams Central trailed 15-4 at one point in the third set after Keck, a Concordia commit, sent over four aces in the midst of an 8-0 run by the Stars.
“We’re OK with how we competed, but we’re not OK with the outcome,” Lollman said. “We’ve really got to learn from that (Kearney Catholic match).”
Lollman’s squad turned the evening into a split against a talented but inexperienced Blue Hill squad.
While still not shining as expected by their head coach, the Patriots handled the Bobcats 25-15, 25-12.
Babcock scored a team-high six kills and two blocks. Megyn Scott added five kills and Lauryn Scott and Hannah Gengenbach each notched three.
“I think we bounced back well for the Blue Hill match,” Lollman said. “But I think these kids hold each other to a high standard and I’m holding them to high standards. We’re coming in expecting to win games.”
Three seasons removed from a state championship, Blue Hill is showing its program’s depth and development with its 2021 roster.
“I’ve told them quite a few times that we’re almost there,” said Bobcats coach Jessica Diehl. “We just need to keep focusing on the little things and things that we can control.”
Both Diehl and the Bobcats have taken their lumps now into the coach’s third season at the helm.
But it’s evident, even in Thursday’s two losses, where the program is headed.
Freshman setter Reece Mlady dazzled with 10 assists, an ace and a kill, and junior Emma Karr added three kills.
Senior Abigail Meyer led the team with five kills in both matches.
Blue Hill’s only win to this point was over winless Fillmore Central at the Minden invite. But Diehl sees things she likes.
“Even though we got beat, there was a lot of positives that we were able to take out of it,” Diehl said. “Coming into (Thursday) with the record that we had was daunting, but we have nothing to lose right now. It’s just focus on our side of the ball, do what we need to do to be successful and it will eventually be enough.”
Game one
KC (5-0)..................................25 25
BH (1-9)..................................15 13
Game two
KC (7-0).............................23 25 25
AC (5-2).............................25 20 14
Kearney Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Margaret Haarberg 6-0-0, Ashley Kecck 13-4-0, Jenna Kruse 0-0-0, Josie Denney 0-3-0, Aibrey Mandernach 13-0-0, Sydney Conner 5-1-0, Maleigha Johnson 0-2-0, Callie Squiers 3-1-2. Totals: 40-11-2.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Jessica Babcock 5-2-1 1/2, Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-1/2, Megyn Scott 6-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Gabby Feeney 2-0-0, Lauryn Scott 4-5-0, Rachel Goodon 1-0-0, Emma Estrada 3-1-0, Gracie Weichman 0-1-0. Totals: 25-9-2.
Assists — KC, Conner 30, Haarberg 1, Denney 1, Mandernach 1, Squiers 1; AC, Wiseman 13, Feeney 6, Babcock 1, M. Scott 1, Gannon 1
Game three
AC (6-2)...........................................25 25
BH (1-10).........................................15 12
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-2, Jessica Babcock 6-1-2, Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 5-0-1/2, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Lauryn Scott 3-0-2, Rachel Goodon 1-0-2 1/2; Emma Estrada 1-2-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-1. Totals: 19-4-9.
Blue Hill (kills-aces-blocks)
Reece Mlady 1-1-0, Gracie Utecht 0-0-0, Michelle Henkel 1-0-0, Emma Karr 3-0-0, Taylor Alber 1-0-0, Abigail Meyer 5-0-0, India Mackin 0-1-0, Kasey Meyer 0-1-0, Keiera Schimidt 0-0-0. Totals: 11-3-0.
Assists — AC, Wiseman 8, Feeney 8, Babcock 1; BH, Mlady 10, Henkel 1