It would appear Adams Central's cross country teams are peaking at the right time.
With a week until districts and two weeks before the state meet, the Patriots had a day to remember at the Central Conference meet Thursday.
Running the course at Elks Country Club for the second time this season, 13 Patriots — four girls and eight boys — produced personal bests and three (two girls, and one boy) recorded season-best times during the five-kilometer race.
"We had so many PRs today," said coach Toni Fowler. "Nice weather, flat course, great competition. I'm just really excited."
The Patriots ran the same course when they hosted the Adams Central invite on Sept. 20. They ran it Thursday and will again next Thursday during the Class C, District 4 meet.
"My first race wasn't great, but I knew this was a fast course and watching the guys race before really helped me have confidence that I could run fast," said Patriot Lynsie Lancaster, who finished in 12th place.
Lancaster showed one of the largest improvements in times — by about 47 seconds — as she clocked a 21:18.80.
"I wasn't projected to medal going into it, so that was one of my biggest goals," Lancaster said. "I just decided to send it because what's the worst that can happen? I always tell myself I can die afterwards."
And Lancaster absolutely lives that out when she crosses the finish line. She's not a fainter, but a bit of a face-planter.
"I kind of do (die), but I recover!" she defended.
As long as it produces desired results.
"This is the best Lynsie has run all year and it was just good to see her with that energy," Fowler said.
Freshman Catherine Lehn crossed four places ahead of Lancaster in a time of 21:02.29, a personal best but shy her goal of cracking 21 minutes.
"I liked it a lot more this time around," Lehn said of the course. "I felt like I was flying the first few miles... I got out faster than last time."
Emmery Huyser (33rd, 22:53.23), Brooke Baker (43rd, 24:09.13), and Kaylee Buchholz (49th, 25:12.04) also turned in personal bests for the Patriots. Addie Cass's 25:23.75 was a season best.
The Patriots' goal is to qualify for state as a team.
"I'm going to do all I can to make sure that happens," Lehn said.
Aspirations for the AC boys are a bit different, but still high. Tuesday was a step in the right direction.
The Patriots scored two in the top 25. Ryan Stritt finished 18th and Andrew Heckman was 23rd.
Stritt has missed most of the season with a stress fracture, but showed no signs of any lingering effects while producing an 18:07.99.
"Having him back is just awesome," Fowler said. "That just brings a lot of energy to the boys team."
Heckman, who reached the line in 18:25.57, is "running at a really good level, too," said Fowler.
"This is really going to help us going into districts next week."
Matthew Mousel (43rd, 20:04.56), Riley DeJonge (48th, 20:24.62), and Quinton Huyser (53rd, 21:12.21) recorded personal bests. Tayte Rogers (37th, 19:17.63) ran a season best.
Other notable performances: Lexington's boys and Northwest's girls won Central Conference titles.
The Minutemen scored a conference record 10 points — the lowest possible in a cross country race — by placing the top four finishers. They were led by Jayden Ureste's 16:13.71.
Northwest's girls tallied 53 points with help from three medalists: Peyton Smith (10th, 21:06.61), Olivia Chapman (11th, 21:06.96) and Neelie Dorsey (15th, 21:39.00).
Boys team scores
1, Lexington 10; 2, Northwest 49; 3. Seward 61; 4, Aurora 65; 5, York 88; 6, Schuyler 105; 7, Adams Central 121; 8, Crete 133; 9, Columbus Lakeview 156
Top 15 individuals
1, Jayden Ureste, Lex, 16:13.71; 2, Laza Adame-Lopez, Lex, 16:34.16; 3, Os Aguado-Mendez, Lex, 16:38.68; 4, Miguel Cruz, Lex, 16:44.88; 5, Colin Standifer, Sew, 16:53.03; 6, Lucas Gautier, Aur, 17:00.68; 7, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:02.53; 8, Kevin Parada, Lex, 17:17.83; 9, Caden Keller, NW, 17:20.15; 10, Gavin Bywater, Schuy, 17:22.52; 11, Gabe Zarraga, York, 17:22.97; 12, Kian Botts, NW, 17:35.13; 13, Ben Sutherland, NW, 17:44.06; 14, Charlie Evans, Aur, 17:47.55; 15, Caden Sheffield, NW, 17:53.27
Girls team scores
1, Northwest 53; 2, York 57; 3, Lexington 60; 4, Seward 62; 5, Aurora 65; 6, Schuyler 83; 7, Adams Central 96; 8, Crete 111; 9, Columbus Lakeview 149
Top 15 individuals
1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 18:56.09; 2, Tessa Griesen, Sew, 20:05.20; 3, Kami Gottschalk, Sew, 20:12.72; 4, Alexis Ericksen, Aur, 20:36.11; 5, Ella Eggleston, Aur, 20:36.53; 6, Madelia Armstrong, Lex, 20:52.63; 7, Susana Calmo, Lex, 20:52.99; 8, Catherine Lehn, AC, 21:02.29; 9, Miriam Deanda, Schuy, 21:05.27; 10, Peyton Smith, NW, 21:06.61; 11, Olivia Chapman, NW, 21:06.96; 12, Lynsie Lancaster, AC, 21:18.80; 13, Gabby Rodriguez, Schuy, 21:22.86; 14, Naomi Renner, York, 21:24.99; 15, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 21:39.00