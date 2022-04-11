Big hits, tight defense and a stellar pitching performance lifted Adams Central to an 11-1 win over Fairbury on Monday at Duncan Field.
The win notched the Patriots’ second straight victory. They get a chance to lengthen their streak Tuesday when they host Seward at Duncan Field for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.
AC's hitting attack rained steady and heavy throughout the game. The Pats cranked out 11 hits, including eight for extra bases. Adams Central would have most certainly continued its hit parade, but the game ended in the bottom of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
“I was proud of the kids with the effort they gave,” said Patriot coach Travis McCarter. “They stayed within themselves. They didn’t try to do too much. They were seeing the ball well, not trying to overswing. We’re looking to hit line drives and ground balls. They stayed with the approach that we needed to have.”
On the mound, Adams Central pitcher Joe Peshek hurled a gem. He allowed Fairbury just one hit, struck out eight, and walked just one. Peshek twice struck out the side in order. At one point, Peshek and the AC defense sat down eight batters in a row
About the only rough spot for AC’s defense came in the first inning. Fairbury’s lead-off batter reached on a single and eventually got back home on a wild pitch.
Peshek got things back under control and sailed through the rest of the game.
“It was good,” Peshek said about his outing on the hill. “I felt a little shaky a couple of times. But I was able to rein it in. I had confidence with a good defense behind me.”
Peshek finished the game by striking out the final five batters. He said he threw fastballs, sliders, and mixed in some change ups in later innings.
AC’s defense didn’t make an error. Meanwhile, Fairbury’s defenders committed five miscues as Patriot runners dominated the base paths.
“Defense has kind of been our Achilles heel so far this year. It was nice to see us make the routine plays,” McCarter said.
Adams Central’s hitting was just as impressive as its pitching and defense.
Jayden Teichmeier led the Patriot batters. He registered a hit in each of his four plate appearances. His slugging included a triple, two doubles and a single. Teichmeier also scored three runs.
Hyatt Collins clouted two triples to go along with scoring a pair of runs. Sam Dierks contributed to the AC hitting barrage by booming a triple Dierks also scored two times.
Kayleb Saurer enjoyed a good hitting day. He belted a double, slapped a single and reached on an error.
AC scored runs in all but the second inning. Their two runs in the first inning ended up being all the Patriots would need. Adams Central took a 2-1 edge on a run each by Austin Vontz and Teichmeier.
Teichmeier and Jaxen Gangwish added to AC’s scoring, each reaching home in the third frame.
Adams Central’s most productive inning came in the fourth. AC tallied four runs on three hits and two Fairbury errors.
A three-run fifth inning wrapped up the victory. Four hits led to three more runs.
Fairbury (0-6 )...............100 00X X — 1 1 5
A. Central (4-5) .........202 43X X — 11 11 0
WP — Joe Peshek. LP — Auggie Judd.
2B — AC, Kayleb Saurer, Isaac Meyer, Jayden Teichmeier (2).
3B — AC, Teichmeier, Sam Dierks, Hyatt Collins (2).