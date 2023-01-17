ORD — Zac Foster saw the weight take its place on his Adams Central players' shoulders.
Back-to-back losses in heartbreaking fashion, first at home against Hastings (44-42) and on the road at Holdrege (52-51), took a mental toll that was evident in Friday's poor shooting loss to Northwest.
Foster told KHAS' Mike Will before Tuesday's game at Ord that he thought, all things considered, the Patriots showed improvement in Saturday's quick turnaround at Class C-2 No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull, even though it was their fifth loss in a row.
"Winning isn't easy," Foster said. "Our kids have been trying and trying, and the harder they've tried, the worse we've played at times. Especially with shooting."
Well, worry no more. At least for a night or two with a snow day already called for Wednesday.
The Patriots (7-7) ended their losing skid with a 47-33 win over the Chanticleers.
"A win feels pretty good," Foster said. "When you're on a streak like we've been on, I don't care how it happens. You've just got to get one."
The Patriots' win didn't appear in jeopardy until late in the third quarter when Ord cut the lead to two points. AC held a 15-point lead after the first period, but went cold and allowed the Chants to climb back in the game, notably with an 18-point second quarter.
"We kind of ripped them a little bit defensively," Foster said of the halftime conversation with his team. "We just didn't have our focus. And we were 2-for-8 on layups in the first half."
Tristan Propp kicked the Patriots back into gear late in the third, scoring all eight of his points in a game-sealing 21-3 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters. He trailed only Jayden Teichmeier (nine points) for the team-high.
"Until that moment, there was a lot of tension on the Adams Central sideline, I think," Foster said.
"It was so cool to see (Propp) have a moment like that. He really was our MVP. He really kind of swung the tide."
Foster also praised senior Grant Trausch (six points) for his efforts.
"He was fantastic," the coach said. "He hit a couple shots, he was positive."
Girls: Adams Central 53, Ord 34
Adams Central has had prettier wins this season than Tuesday's over Ord, but the Patriots ground out a 19-point road win.
"Good teams find a way to win and we did that tonight," AC coach Evan Smith told KHAS' Mike Will. "Maybe not so pretty, but it's OK, we'll take it."
It was far from a breeze for the Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots to stay undefeated. At least early on.
AC (14-0) trailed 12-11 after the first quarter, the result of seven early turnovers.
"Ord came out and really challenged us on both ends of the floor," Smith said. "They got after us. Our first quarter wasn't great... We just found a way to settle down and relax in the second quarter and put some points together."
AC outscored the Chanticleers 17-6 in the second to pull ahead for good.
"I thought our girls did a nice job of getting to the rim in that second quarter, finding ways to kind of spread their defense out and attack," Smith said.
Lauryn Scott led the first half charge with nine of her 11 points. Rachel Goodon had seven of her game-high 14. Goodon, the 6-foot-3 senior, finished with a double-double on the night, spearing 12 rebounds.
"Lauryn was kind of in attack mode tonight. She did a great job finishing around the rim," Smith said.
"Rachel handled herself really well again. She's still getting a ton of double teams and still finding ways to score 14 points."
Gracie Weichman made it three Patriots in double figures with her 10 points.
"When you get 10 points from your 5-5 guard with no 3s, she did a good job finishing around the rim," Smith said.
Ord was led by Marin Reilly's eight points. The Chants (6-8) turned the ball over 23 times.