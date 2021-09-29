With one last triangular before conference tournament time, the Adams Central softball team hoped to add a couple more wins before heading to the postseason.
But St. Paul spoiled that.
The Patriots dropped their first game of the triangular to the Wildcats, a team they beat 6-2 on Aug. 28.
St. Paul capitalized on heads-up base running and a few Patriot errors for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
St. Paul starting pitcher Charlee Wegner kept the Patriot offense off balance. Adams Central had just two hits in the contest. Wegner struck out three Patriots while walking two and giving up one run.
“(Wegner) did a good job of moving the ball around,” said AC head coach Tim Marker. “We hit everything at them and that is sometimes the way this game goes and that makes it an easy game. We had one of those games where the ball was hit right at them and got close.”
The Patriots had runners on base but couldn’t capitalize.
“We had opportunities, but we kept hitting the ball right at them and they made plays and then you realize that there is already two outs,” Marker said.
The Patriots traveled back from Geneva late Monday night and Marker didn’t think his team was ready to go at it again Tuesday.
“Coming back late last night, getting up and going to school and then coming out here, I don’t think we were quite ready at this point and didn’t have enough time to get things going,” he said.
The lone run for the Patriots came in the second inning when Macie Wolever reached base via an error. Then, Brianna Stroh hit a grounder to the St. Paul second baseman, who couldn’t field the ball and allowed Wolever to score from second.
St. Paul scored its first run in the second.
The Wildcats took advantage of AC starting pitcher Kate Ludemann, who went three innings, striking out two and walking two on five hits.
St. Paul finished the game in the top of the fourth off AC relief pitcher Taylin Schernikau. The Wildcats hit three consecutive singles and tacked on two runs to make it 4-1.
AC did not have an answer in the final two frames. The Patriots had two runners reach base on walks, but could not do anything to produce offense.
In the nightcap, AC faced York for the second time this month. The Dukes took the first meeting at the Centennial triangular 7-6.
The Patriots won this go around. AC’s bats woke up and retrieved the victory from the Dukes 12-5.
The highlight of the game came in the bottom of the second when Elli Marker hit a solo shot to put the Patriots on the board. The home run sparked the Patriots offense as they scored nine runs in the inning. AC added one run in the third and another in the fourth.
Schernikau went four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking two on 75 pitches.
St. Paul fell to York in the middle game 9-2.