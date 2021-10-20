Adams Central’s search for consistency has been a season-long expedition.
Tuesday’s unorthodox two-match night for the Patriots was just the latest example for a team right in the mix for an extended postseason.
The season hasn’t been all that head coach Libby Lollman hoped it would be after returning an experienced core from a team that made the Class C-1 state tournament in 2020.
However, despite the ebbs and flows and the loss of one their top players, the Patriots, competing in Class B this season, still find themselves in position to make a run to Lincoln.
The key is finding ways to win close matches.
Adams Central, sitting eighth in power points going into Tuesday, beat Holdrege in three sets (25-16, 21-25, 25-19), but was swept by Lexington (25-22, 25-17) in the nightcap. There was no middle match between the Dusters and Minutemaids.
“We’ve talked about that,” Lollman said of the postseason possibilities. “It’s a great position to be in. But playing in the Central 10 is tough and that’s the second half of our season.
“Do we wish we could capitalize on some of these wins? Yes. But we also feel like we’ve put ourselves in a good position postseason-wise to be competitive.”
More times than Lollman can count this season, Adams Central has beaten itself in sets by not finishing, not stepping on the gas when the light hits green.
That’s about what happened in the first set in the match against Lexington, a loss that could turn out to be the difference in AC hosting a district final or traveling to one.
Lauryn Scott got hot and the Patriots fed her to the tune of eight straight kills, even after a Lexington timeout tried to derail the run.
Scott’s dominating stretch erased a six-point deficit and had the Patriots up two late in the set. She’s been one player Lollman has relied on to fill the void of Jessica Babcock, who tore her ACL in September.
“She’s been a rockstar, not just hitting-wise, but just as a captain all the way around,” Lollman said. “Those (scoring runs) are the types of things that can happen when we get going.”
Off a Rachel Goodon kill, AC led 21-20 in set one and Megyn Scott put the Patriots up 22-21.
But Lexington scored the final four points of the set for the victory, relying on its defense and translating it to a trio of kills by Cordelia Harbison and one by Mia Rowe.
Harbison’s 10 kills were a team-high for Lexington. Lauryn Scott’s 14 were the match-high.
In set two, Adams Central fell behind early and showed little of the same juice it had in the opener.
Save for a five-point streak after trailing by 10, AC slugged around its side of the court with a number of miscommunications that scored points for the Minutemaids.
“Yes, we’ve had to have some different kids step up and fill roles, but that’s that piece that we’re working with is consistency,” Lollman said. “Our young kids have stepped in — and in that first game they did their job and we had a good outcome — but we’re still looking for that consistency as a whole each set.”
Adams Central hosts C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday before subdistricts begin Monday.
“We want to keep getting better each night,” Lollman said.
HOL (11-16).......................16 25 19
AC (17-11).........................25 21 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Chelsey Wiseman 4-1-2, Emma Estrada 4-1-0, Megyn Scott 8-0-1, Rachel Goodon 2-0-2, Hannah Gengenbach 4-0-0, Lauryn Scott 9-6-1, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Jady Gannon 0-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0. Totals: 31-8-5.
Assists: Feeney 12, Wiseman 9, Gannon 1. Digs: AC 45 (M. Scott 14).
LEX (15-13)............................25 25
AC (17-12).............................22 17
Lexington (kills-aces-blocks)
Mia Rowe 3-1-0, Sarah Treffer 0-1-0, Liah Haines 1-1-0, Codelia Harbison 10-3-0, Reese Kuecker 3-0-1 1/2, Taylor Woehrle 8-0-1/2, Laikyn Seim 0-0-1. Totals: 25-6-3.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 1-0-1/2, Emma Estrada 2-0-0, Jady Gannon 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 14-0-1/2, Megyn Scott 7-0-0, Chelsey Wiseman 1-0-0, Rachel Goodon 4-0-1, Gabby Feeney 0-0-0, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0. Totals: 30-0-2.