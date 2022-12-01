Both Aurora and Adams Central were still in football mode Thursday night, which has become typical for the two programs in their basketball season openers.
The Patriots, though, were more keen on the hardwood with a few more practices as state semifinalists than the Huskies, who played in the Class C-1 state football championship Nov. 22.
“I’m sure it affected Aurora,” said Adams Central coach Zac Foster, whose team prevailed 43-32 in the hoops season opener. “Two years ago we were both in the (football) finals and it was a crazy (basketball) game.
“This is their third year in a row with five practices before the first game so it’s hard and puts them in a difficult position. We’ve had a couple weeks of practice now, so I think we’re kind of rounding into a little bit of game shape.”
Shooting numbers on either side wouldn’t reflect Foster’s observation, but the coach said most teams will start to hit their stride in January.
The Patriots finished just 12-for-40 from the floor with half of their made shots 3-pointers — five of which came in the first half.
Class C-1 preseason No. 4 Aurora hit 13-of-44 attempts with five treys, but didn’t receive much offensively outside of Dylan Danielson who had the game-high 18 points.
Jayden Teichmeier led the Patriots (1-0) with 16 points while Dylan Janzen added 13.
The game was a near opposite of an NBA All-Star shooting showcase through much of the first half. Players on both sides fired triple after triple, with long rebounds that led to transition 3-point attempts.
Barely any hit. The teams were a combined 4-of-19 from downtown in the first quarter. By halftime, they’d launched 35 shots from beyond the arc with eight makes.
Janzen had all three of his treys in the opening 16 minutes. He added four free throws in the fourth to steady the Patriots as Aurora tried to etch itself in the picture.
The Huskies (0-1) scored just three points in the first quarter and not until five minutes had expired, similar to their girls team’s six-minute drought to start.
Adams Central’s nine-point margin after the first frame held up and never shrunk below eight.
“I think that was huge for our guys,” Foster said of the initial lead. “Especially with the respect we have for Aurora’s program and coach (Kevin) Asher’s program and what he’s all about.
“For a new team with a lot of question marks, really, to come out and play well early was really, really big for us momentum-wise and confidence. The start was really good.”
The finish likewise. Adams Central fended off Aurora with 11 makes on 15 attempts at the charity stripe in the fourth.
Aurora (0-1)...........3 10 9 10 — 32
AC (1-0)...............12 8 10 13 — 43
Chase Phillips 1-8 1-3 3, Booker Scheierman 0-4 0-0 0, Dylan Danielson 7-16 0-2 18, Carsen Staehr 3-7 0-0 6, Ethan Ramaekers 0-2 0-0 0, Kaiden Wineteer 0-2 0-0 0, Koby Nachtigal 2-4 0-0 5. Totals: 13-44 1-5 32.
Sam Dierks 1-8 0-0 3, Grant Trausch 1-6 0-2 2, Hyatt Collins 1-1 1-2 3, Dylan Janzen 3-8 4-4 13, Jayden Teichmeier 5-7 5-6 16, Braedyn Propp 1-5 0-0 3, Tate McIntyre 0-2 0-0 0, Decker Shestak 0-2 0-0 0, Jack Trausch 0-0 2-5 2. Totals: 12-40 13-21 43.
Three-point goals—A 5-28 (Phillips 0-5, Scheierman 0-4, Danielson 4-12, Staehr 0-1, Ramaekers 0-1, Wineteer 0-1, Nachtigal 1-3); AC 6-28 (Dierks 1-8, G. Trausch 0-5, Janzen 3-5, Teichmeier 1-3, Propp 1-3, McIntyre 0-1, Shestak 0-3).