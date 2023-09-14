DONIPHAN — After the Adams Central volleyball team lost to Kearney Catholic last week, Patriots' head coach Libby Lollman said her team needed to improve on its ability to close out sets.
The last two matches, the Patriots have shown they have that ability to finish off opponents, sweeping Aurora on Tuesday and defeating Doniphan-Trumbull in straight sets on Thursday.
While AC has been focused on executing at the end of sets, Thursday's win over the Cardinals was largely contributed to the impressive runs the Patriots made at the beginning of each set.
"I feel like we did a really good job setting a precedent of what our expectations were from the very beginning," Lollman said. "I felt like we were in system a lot of the time...I was happy overall. (DT) is a good team and they have a lot of seniors. They've had some really good wins this year, so, coming in here, we knew we were going to have to show up, and I think we did that."
Adams Central started each frame with scoring runs of 9-3, 12-3, and 8-3. Those runs helped the Patriots keep DT at bay in the first and third set, but the Cardinals made an impressive stand in the second.
Doniphan-Trumbull trailed 19-9 in the second before cutting the lead to four at 21-17. After two straight points from AC, the Cardinals scored six of the next seven points to get within 24-23.
"(AC) is a great team, and they're super dynamic, and we just had to work on adjusting to that," said DT head coach Danielle Blake. "When we are able to get on and get our passes up to our hitters, we're able to compete with the best teams. That's just something we have to keep working on is getting up and making sure our hitters are aggressive at the net."
But the Patriots finished the set when Gabby Feeney set up Isabel DeJonge for the kill.
"We said (DT) can hang with you; they have good hitters, and I felt like they closed that gap in the second. But we just finished the way we should have, and that's something we learned from last week," the AC coach said.
Megyn Scott led Adams Central with 15 kills for Adams Central, while DeJonge added eight. Feeney totaled 27 assists on the night.
The Carrdinals' leader was Kaleah Olson, who recorded 11 kills, three blocks, and an ace serve. In the first set alone, Olson had a block six kills, including one that involved her serving the ball, making a diving dig near the bench, and then getting the kill from the back row.
"(Olson's) a dynamic player. She's willing to hit the ball from the front row or the back row, whatever it is. She can see the court really well," Blake said. "She's also our encourager on the team; she pushes the girls to play to the next level. They look to her and expect more from her, and she's able to pull that out."
"She's such a good player and a great kid," Lollman said. "She's such a good blocker and she does so many aspects of the game really well. For us, it was how can we eliminate her touches. Making her really move, that was part of our game plan...She's a good player and you have to give her credit."
Doniphan Trumbull, which has now lost two straight matches heading into the Ord invite on Saturday, struggled with errors in the opening set. They gave Adams Central 12 points on their miscues. Blake said her squad will be anxious to get back on the court and work on being more consistent.
"We're just looking to go out and compete and not put ourselves down so much that we have to climb out of a big hole," the DT coach said.
Adams Central improved to 7-2 on the year, with the only two losses coming against a pair of unbeaten teams — Minden and Kearney Catholic.
The Patriots will get ready to compete in the Central City invite on Saturday.
"We'll see a lot of different teams we don't get to play," said Lollman, whose Patriots will start the tourney with Aquinas Catholic. "Nebraska Christian is on the other side, and we did see them at Minden the first weekend out. We're their only loss so far, so going against them would be a tough game. We've actually played them the last three years in the championship of this tourney.
"You can't overlook anybody. It'll be a good tournament, and hopefully we can finish strong."
Adams Central (7-2)...........25 25 25
Doniphan-Trumbull (7-5).....18 23 16
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fiala 2-1-0, Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 15-0-1, Isabel DeJonge 9-4-1, Gabby Feeney 4-1-1, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Lucy Fago 4-0-0. Totals: 37-6-3.
Assists — Feeney 27, Weichman 2, DeJonge 2.
Doniphan-Trumbull (kills-aces-blocks)
Ridley Sadd 1-3-0, Addi Maciejewski 1-3-0, Charlee Richter 8-0-1, Olivia Hoppe 0-1-0, Emily Shimmin 2-0-0, Kaleah Olson 11-1-3, Gracie Richter 0-1-0, Baylee Larson 4-0-0. Totals: 27-9-4.
Assists — Maciejewski 21, Sadd 3