DONIPHAN — After the Adams Central volleyball team lost to Kearney Catholic last week, Patriots' head coach Libby Lollman said her team needed to improve on its ability to close out sets. 

The last two matches, the Patriots have shown they have that ability to finish off opponents, sweeping Aurora on Tuesday and defeating Doniphan-Trumbull in straight sets on Thursday. 

Adams Central's Gabby Feeney and Hannah Fiala block against Doniphan-Trumbull's Kaleah Olson Thursday in Doniphan. 
Adams Central's Isabel DeJonge passes the ball during the Patriots' match against Doniphan-Trumbull Thursday in Doniphan. 
