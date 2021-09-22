Libby Lollman promises the Patriots can play winning volleyball. But Adams Central’s home fans haven’t seen it yet.
After Tuesday’s loss to St. Paul, the Patriots (10-5) are still without a victory in Patriot Gymnasium.
While there have been chances for AC to secure home wins, Tuesday night wasn’t one of them. The Wildcats (11-4) won the serve and pass game and dominated in the hitting department.
Jenna Jakubowski punished a match-high 14 kills to pace the Wildcats to their 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 triumph following a 4-2 weekend at the Gothenburg invite.
“We’ve come a long way in just a week,” said St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks. “Playing that tough of competition for two straight days, six matches, you’re either going to get better or lose your confidence, and we got a lot better in seven days time, I think.”
Adams Central regressed after winning the Central City invite over the weekend to extend its winning streak to four matches following a stint of as many losses in a five-game stretch.
The Patriots were off rhythm much of the night, dealing with miscommunication as well as the powerful, streaky Wildcats. AC struggled with clean service receptions, which fumbled into little offense.
“We did a really good job this weekend of serve and pass,” Lollman said. “We’ve just got to find that consistency to be able to do it day in and day out against great teams. That was the name of the game tonight.”
Adams Central pieced together small runs multiple times, but dug too big of a hole to begin with. In the first set, AC watched its 4-3 lead dissolve and expand into an 18-7 advantage for the visitors. St. Paul then opened sets two and three with seven-point leads by the midpoint.
“We felt like they were constantly attacking and we were constantly playing defense,” Lollman said.
“We were constantly on our heels and when they have such great offensive threats and a setter who’s going to put up balls, we have to find a way to turn our serve receive into offense. We just didn’t capitalize on that and we let them go on too many runs and we just broke down.”
St. Paul enjoyed much of the match in system. AC, which had 11 fewer kills and nine fewer blocks than the Wildcats, did not.
Lauryn Scott’s 10 kills were the team-high for the Patriots. Her sister, Megyn, added eight to the cause.
STP (11-4)..............25 25 25
AC (10-5)................19 14 20
St. Paul (kills-aces-blocks)
Clara Kunze 8-0-1/2, Maya Becker 8-0-2, Jenna Jakubowski 14-1-2 1/2, Gracie Mudloff 2-0-3 1/2, Jessica Vetick 5-0-1 1/2, Olivia Poppert 4-0-2, Madison Hirschman 0-2-0, Montanna Morgan 0-2-0. Totals: 41-5-12.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 3-0-0, Jessica Babcock 6-0-1, Chelsey Wiseman 0-0-1, Megyn Scott 8-1-1, Gabby Feeney 1-0-0, Lauryn Scott 10-0-0, Rachel Goodon 1-0-0, Emma Estrada 1-2-0, Gracie Weichman 0-1-0. Totals: 30-4-3.
Assists — STP, Poppert 34, Kunze 3, Jakubowski 2, Vetick 1; AC, Wiseman 18, Feeney 9, M. Scott 2.