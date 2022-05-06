WAVERLY — A nine-run third inning helped Adams Central past South Sioux City in the Class B, District 1 opening round Friday afternoon at Lawson Park in Waverly.

The Patriots (11-6) added solo runs in the fourth and sixth to walk-off the Cardinals in mercy-rule fashion 11-1.

The win advances Adams Central to the B-1 semifinals where it will face third-seeded Lincoln Christian, a 5-0 winner over Falls City.

Jaxen Gangwish led the Patriots offensive charge with three hits in four trips to the plate, including a double.

Kayleb Saurer drove in a pair of runs and finished with two hits alongside Jayden Teichmeier.

Joe Peshek tossed 4 2/3 innings to earn the win on the mound. He fanned seven Cardinals and scattered five hits.

Jackson Sughroue polished off the other 1 1/3 frames with a pair of Ks.

South Sioux City (3-17) starter Kaine Young was knocked out after the harsh third. Young was charged with nine runs on eight hits and two walks.

Adams Central’s postseason continues Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in Waverly against the Crusaders (14-5), who advanced behind a nine-strikeout performance by Blake Boerger.

SSC (3-17)........100 000 X — 1 6 2

AC (11-6)......009 101 X — 11 11 0

W — Joe Peshek. L — Kaine Young.

2B — AC, Jaxen Gangwish, Kayleb Saurer, Sam Dierks, Nick Conant.

3B — AC, Lucus Gabriel.

