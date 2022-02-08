It played out like a game of “Jeopardy!”
A live audience of 2,000 watching.
The answers to the girls portion of the Adams Central-Hastings crosstown showdown were scattered on Lynn Farrell Arena’s floor.
Public address announcer Rick Klamm played Alex Trebek.
Each name he called made a difference in the city rivalry played on the Hastings College campus for the second year in a row.
The final one all of it: “Lauryn Scott at the foul line shooting two shots.”
Final: Adams Central 61, Hastings 59. 2OT. #nebpreps Lauryn Scott’s free throws win it for AC. pic.twitter.com/JjtpiYOwEd— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 9, 2022
Adams Central’s junior forward sunk both of the charity shots with 6.9 seconds in double overtime to give the Class B No. 5 Patriots (17-3) the 61-59 win.
The win consummated the Patriots’ first sweep of the city schools since 2009.
A week ago it was handing Class C-2 No. 1 St. Cecilia its first loss.
On Tuesday, it was swiping away a win from Hastings in a game that lasted nearly two hours and took eight extra game minutes to decide.
“It’s the first time it’s happened since I,be been here,” said AC coach Evan Smith. “That’s where our program is starting to kind of turn a little bit since I’ve been here. It just goes back to our girls and who they are, and I feel like we’re not scared. We don’t back down from teams and that’s a big part of winning these types of games.”
Hastings’ McKinsey Long forced the first overtime on her 3-pointer with 1:15 left in regulation.
KK Laux nudged the game one more period with a corner triple — her fifth of the game — with 28 seconds left in the first OT.
KK Laux from the corner for the tie! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/Oq0e9uYd1v— Will Reynolds (@Will19Reynolds) February 9, 2022
But it was AC’s 6-foot-3 big Rachel Goodon with a pair of buckets in the second overtime, a free throw by Gracie Weichman, and three more by Lauryn Scott that pushed the Patriots towards the triumph — their second in a row over the Tigers since losing five straight.
“I thought our girls stayed composed in both overtimes,” Smith said. “We hit some big shots and Hastings came back down and answered. It came down to free throws down the stretch and our girls did a good job of just staying in the game and not panicking. That was a big part of tonight overall.”
To their credit, the Tigers didn’t flinch, either.
HHS threw the first jabs, taking a 9-3 lead in the first on the way to a 20-16 halftime edge.
“We got several different things from several different people,” said Hastings coach Greg Mays.
Laux drained three 3-pointers in the opening frame, reaching nine points of her 17 at that point.
Long scored 17 of her game-high 23 after halftime for Hastings, including the game-tying jumper from beyond the arc.
She also took the final shot of regulation after an AC turnover, but it wouldn’t go, and her well-defended prayer at the end of the first OT was well off the mark.
Long, a hero three years ago in this game at the buzzer, did open the second OT with two free throws — her final points before fouling out.
Libby Landgren added 10 points and Emma Landgren six for the Tigers (8-12), who dropped their seventh out of their last nine.
“That was the best we’ve played, the most complete game we’ve played,” said Mays. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s this game or what. I hope it was because it was the next game because we don’t get to play these guys all the time.”
Adams Central’s four-point halftime deficit stretched to 10 with Hastings’ 11-5 run to start the third.
But the Patriots finished the frame riding a 15-4 run.
Kylie Lancaster started it by converting an and-one at the midway point. She had five of her 10 in the quarter.
Libby Trausch, who notched the team-high 17 points, capped it with her second 3-pointer on the night.
Goodon, who was virtually a ghost in the first half, scored four of her 12 points in the same span, but more importantly grabbed a pair of offensive rebounds.
“We were more intentional about getting (Goodon) the ball (in the second half),” Smith said. “They switched and didn’t recover very well on some of our pick-and-roll stuff, so we were able to get a couple easy looks for her down there.”
Weichman scored all eight of her points after halftime, perhaps none bigger than the three-point play she cashed in early in the first OT that broke a 50-all tie.
“I wasn’t terribly nervous because I knew my team had my back,” said Weichman, whose 5-foot-3 frame pulled down seven rebounds.
Megyn Scott chipped in seven points and eight rebounds for the Patriots. Lauryn Scott’s final tallies pushed her to six points after her first-quarter 3-pointer.
“Ultimately the girls hung in there and found a way to win,” Smith said. “That’s a testament to this group; they just battled. It didn’t look good right at the end of the fourth quarter, but we found a way to win.”
AC (17-3)........11 5 20 12 5 8 — 61
HHS (8-12).....16 4 15 13 5 6 — 59
Adams Central (61)
Gracie Weichman 3-4 2-3 8, Brianna Stroh 0-4 0-0 0, Libby Trausch 6-17 3-3 17, Lauryn Scott 1-7 3-4 6, Rachel Goodon 6-9 0-2 12, Kylie Lancaster 4-7 1-3 10, Abby Stroh 0-0 1-2 1, Megyn Scott 3-6 1-4 7, Briley Nienhueser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 23-55 11-22 61.
Hastings (59)
Emma Synek 0-2 1-2 1, KK Laux 6-12 0-0 17, Libby Landgren 3-7 4-6 10, McKinsey Long 7-20 7-10 23, Emma Landgren 2-4 2--4 6, Jess Quintero 1-2 0-1 2, Kendall Consbruck 0-1 0-0 0, Madisyn Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 14-23 59.
Three-point goals: AC 4-14 (Weichman 0-2, Trausch 2-6, L. Scott 1-4, Lancaster 1-2); H 7-18 (Synek 0-1, Laux 5-9, Long 2-6, E. Landgren 0-1, Consbruck 0-1). Rebounds: AC 42-16 (Goodon 9); H 30-7 (E. Landgren 9). Turnovers: AC 16; H 15.