GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central experienced getting swept in a five-set match for the first time this season at Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday, but it really didn’t feel like it.
The Patriots, now 23-8, had leads in every set, but gave up too many streaks to the 26-2 Crusaders, who came away with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 win in both teams’ season finale.
“We played really good volleyball to not come away with a set,” Adams Central coach Libby Lollman. “We were right there. It’s just a matter of fighting and finishing. We got stuck in a weaker rotation. It’s something we will have to work on for Monday.”
Monday means playing the same Crusader team in the opening round of Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 play at 6 p.m. at host site Minden. And to make things even more interesting, the Crusaders and Patriots are the second and third seeds in that loaded subdistrict. Minden claimed the top spot and will play the winner of the 4:30 pm St. Paul-Gibbon match-up following the AC-GICC match. St. Paul is the fourth seed.
Megyn Scott paced the Patriots with 17 kills, eight digs, three blocks and an ace serve on Thursday. Lauryn Scott added eight kills and three ace serves. Setter Gabby Feeney had 31 assists.
GICC’s Lucy Ghalfan pounded a match-high 18 kills, while teammate Gracie Woods added 13. Setter Carolyn Maser had 36 assists and three of GICC’s seven ace serves.
Adams Central trailed 24-22 in the first set before Lauryn Scott had a kill, then rotated back and got an ace serve to knot the set at 24. But a Woods kill and and AC error gave the Crusaders the win.
The Patriots had leads in sets two and three, but gave up runs of six and eight points, respectively, to the Crusaders to relinquish the lead both times.
Lollman said the Patriots will need to find more ways to score and be able to capitalize when a team is struggling to get a win Monday against the Crusaders.
“We get another shot at them. We competed well, but that was our expectation going in,” Lollman said. “We need to clean some things up and find a way to keep them from going on runs like they did tonight.”