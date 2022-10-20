GRAND ISLAND — Adams Central experienced getting swept in a five-set match for the first time this season at Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday, but it really didn’t feel like it.

The Patriots, now 23-8, had leads in every set, but gave up too many streaks to the 26-2 Crusaders, who came away with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 win in both teams’ season finale.

