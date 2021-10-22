The last time Adams Central and Grand Island Central Catholic met on the volleyball court, the circumstances were much different than Thursday night.
That match last October saw the Patriots upset the Crusaders and earn a state tournament for the first time in 32 years.
Thursday’s was simply the regular season finale for the two with no possibility of a postseason rematch with AC playing in Class B this fall and GICC remaining in C-1.
The third-ranked Crusaders got their revenge anyway Thursday with a clean sweep, winning 25-17, 25-19, 25-17 inside Patriot Gymnasium.
“There’s a reason why they only have one loss and they definitely had our number this game after last year,” said Patriots head coach Libby Lollman, whose team fell to 17-13 on the year. “They have such a respectable program and great kids and so you really do have to play a perfect game to beat them.”
The Crusaders (27-1) got back-to-back kills from senior Chloe Cloud to start the match and take an early lead. Patriots junior Lauryn Scott had three early kills to keep the score close.
Down 20-14, the Patriots got two kills from sophomore Megyn Scott and a block from senior Rachel Goodon to cut the lead to three points before the Crusaders finished the set, scoring five straight points to win 25-17.
Megyn Scott nailed a kill for the Patriots to start set two, but that was followed by five unanswered points from the Crusaders to take a 5-1 lead. Senior Emma Estrada started a four-point run for the Patriots with a kill on the assist from freshman Gabby Feeney. and Megyn Scott added three more kills late in the set but the Crusaders took it 25-19.
It was Lauryn Scott who set the tone in set three for the Patriots, getting four early kills and bringing them to within two points of the Crusaders.
“Lauryn has really stepped up, especially since Jess has been out,” Lollman said. “Going from a three rotation right side a year ago to a six rotation middle outside this year, she’s got a lot on her shoulders right now. But she definitely embraced that. She likes the competitiveness and brings that edge to us and she’s playing her best volleyball right now.”
Up 12-10, the Crusaders went on an 8-1 run late in the set. Crusaders junior Gracie Woods pounded the final two kills of the match to give her team a 25-17 win.
“I wasn’t sure how it would go, I’m not okay with the outcome, but loved how we competed” said Lollman. “We knew going into it that we were going to have to earn all of our points and there are things we have to get better on, but I’m OK ending the regular season on that because we competed, we learned a lot and it gave us good feedback we can take with us going into next week, which is what we needed.”