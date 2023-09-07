KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic’s four-set win over Adams Central inside Cope Coliseum Thursday night was supposed to look like business as usual for the Class C-1 No. 5 Stars.
It was anything but.
The No. 9 Patriots made Kearney Catholic earn it.
AC handed the Stars their first set loss of the season, though ultimately falling 28-26, 19-25, 25-23, 25-9, and gave them their most competitive match to date in the young volleyball season.
“It’s two points and two points, and we sweep Kearney Catholic at home,” said AC coach Libby Lollman.
However, the Stars’ more balanced attack outlasted the Patriots’ one-dimensional night.
Kearney Catholic (6-0) had four attackers finish in double figures, led by Aibrey Mandernach’s 14 kills.
Payton Dzingle and Londyn Carnes tallied 11 apiece, and Margaret Haarberg finished with 10 on 44 assists from setter Callie Squiers.
“They’re multi-dimensional and that’s one of their strengths,” said Lollman. “They have power hitters on the outside and two athletic middles that run everywhere, and a stud setter. When you look at them as a whole, it’s like, where is their weakness?”
The Patriots found one, especially early, on the left pin, where the vast majority of their attacks originated from. That’s where Megyn Scott produced nearly all of her match-high 24 kills, and Isabel DeJonge her 12 kills.
As the match wore on, though, the honey hole dried out, and AC’s offense sputtered.
By the fourth set, the Patriots terminated just four attacks while their other five points came via Stars errors.
“I think we did a better job of moving our block in,” said Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner. “They weren’t getting line hardly at all on us, so finally we got adjusted and closed up a bit better.”
As a whole, the match was competitive and a defensive showcase, starting with the first set, which extended into extra points.
The Patriots (5-2) overcame a 21-17 deficit to hold set point twice.
Kearney Catholic survived the opener by winning a pair of long rallies that ended with kills by Mandernach and Carnes.
The third set was similar to the first, without Kearney Catholic (6-0) fully squandering its 22-18 advantage to win a second deuce game.
Adams Central’s second-set victory didn’t come without its own drama. The Patriots pulled ahead 9-3, but had to finish on a 9-4 run to tie the match after the Stars got within one point at 16-15.
Kearney Catholic cracked the fourth game with five of the first six points, then nine of 12 and 12 of 16.
“The long rallies all went their way, and that’s an emotionally hard thing to bounce back from, and then the stretch just got bigger. That’s volleyball,” Lollman said. “Do I wish we responded a little different? Completely. But you learn from that, too.
“The first three sets are the physicality and the skill part of the game. That fourth set is the emotional part and that’s also where you have to get better.”
Both teams appear to have high trajectories, considering the few errors committed and vast number of points earned — not given — per set.
“When you look statistically at this game I feel like there’s a lot of stats because it wasn’t a high error percentage game, which is good volleyball,” Lollman said.
Fresh after the loss, the AC coach already was reflecting on the number of positive things and learning moments the Patriots did and had in their second loss of the fall.
“These are the games you get better,” she said. “They exposed our weaknesses and these are the things we have to get better at if we want to knock off a top 1 or 2 team. I feel like we’re right there, it’s just finishing in that first and third set.”
AC (5-2)………..…26 25 23 9
KC (6-0)……….…28 19 25 25
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fiala 1-3-0, Hannah Gengenbach 0-0-1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 24-0-0, Isabel DeJonge 12-1-0, Lucy Fago 2-0-0, Gabby Feeney 2-0-0, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0. Totals: 41-4-1.
Assists—Feeney 36.
Kearney Catholic (kills-aces-blocks)
Margaret Haarberg 10-1-1, Sophie Conner 5-0-0, Payton Dzingle 11-0-1, Aibrey Mandernach 15-0-1, Londyn Carnes 11-1-4, Jenna Bosshamer 0-0-0, Lainney Murphy 0-1-0, Kit Schrock 0-0-0, Hazel Haarberg 2-0-0, Ellie McGraw 0-0-0, Callie Squiers 4-1-4. Totals: 57-4-11.
Assists—Squiers 44.