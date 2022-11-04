McCOOK — While most follow the football and talk about glamour boys, Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan knew where his Patriots really won Friday’s Class C-1 state quarterfinal game at Weiland Field.
“Our offensive and defensive lines were fantastic,” Mulligan proclaimed following the 31-17 victory over C-1 No. 3-seed McCook. “Yeah, their quarterback (Adam Dugger) was out (fracture in leg last week). But they beat us last time with both lines and their running game. We were so much better this time.”
The 9-2 Patriots avenged an Oct. 14 home loss 28-14 to McCook in Hastings. They dealt the Bison their first and only loss of this season as McCook finishes 10-1.
“I think our guys wanted it more than the coaching staff,” Mulligan said. “We were really looking forward to this rematch. They didn’t feel they played to their best level in that first game.”
Adams Central showed ultimate confidence on Friday’s first series. Facing fourth down inside the Patriots’ own 35, Mulligan calmly went for it and saw senior back Hyatt Collins run for about eight yards.
The Patriots later overcame two penalties when quarterback Sam Dierks sent a pass to top receiver Jayden Teichmeier, who ripped that ball away from one Bison defender and scored AC’s first touchdown.
“Sam came in with a lot of confidence and made some excellent throws,” Mulligan said. “And it helps to have a receiver like Jayden.”
Yet McCook’s all about speed and big plays, so sure enough senior Lucas Gomez-Wilson took that ensuing kickoff 94 yards for the tying score at 7-7.
The Patriots reacted like no problem at all as Dierks found Teichmeier for another 32-yard gain.
Again, penalties stalled the drive, but Adams Central’s Kaleb Wahlmeier kicked a 37-yard field goal to lead 10-7.
The Bison amazingly would never catch those determined Patriots again.
“Our drives in the second half to keep the ball away from McCook were huge,” Mulligan confirmed.
Also, huge takeaways helped Adams Central stay steps ahead. They forced four Bison turnovers with No. 3 perhaps the biggest.
McCook was down 17-10 but driving after junior running back Brett Fraker made a long pass reception covering more than 50 yards. The Bison moved inside Adams Central’s 10-yard line.
However, the Patriots stuffed a couple of runs, which forced junior first-time starting quarterback Canyon Hosick to roll right and fire a pass.
Junior Nick Conant picked off that throw in the Patriots’ end zone.
“That was huge, to go from being tied to having the ball back up 17-10,” Mulligan quickly remarked when the play was mentioned post-game.
Adams Central added two more crucial TDs as Hyatt Collins scored from 13 yards away to make it 24-10 with only 9:47 remaining.
McCook responded like a 10-0 team, marching downfield until Hosick scored on his own quarterback keeper. Patrick Gross booted the PAT to make it 24-17 and still more than seven minutes remained.
The Patriots simply started another scoring drive, converting another huge fourth-and-7 as Dierks zipped a pass just in time to Teichmeier past Bison defenders for 48 yards.
A nine-yard TD by Conant finished an epic 31-17 win for the Patriots.
“I thought our running backs ran harder and got some extra yards after contact,” Mulligan said.
The AC “D” also cooled any Bison hopes with one more interception near midfield by Holden O’Dey.
Adams Central now advances into next week’s C-1 semifinals against familiar playoff opponent Pierce. The Bluejays, who beat AC in the 2020 state championship and semifinals in ‘19, reached 11-0 after beating reigning state champ Columbus Lakeview 33-23 Friday night.
“Ha, we’re going to end the weekend. For this team to be in the state semifinals is a great accomplishment,” Mulligan concluded. “We’ll put a game plan together for Pierce and see what we can do.”
Adams Central (9-2)...........7 10 0 14 — 31
McCook (10-1)..................7 3 0 7 — 17
AC — Jayden Teichmeier 25 pass from Sam Dierks (Kaleb Wahlmeier kick)
M — Lucas Gomez-Wilson 94 kick return (Patrick Gross kick)
AC — Hyatt Collins 49 run (Wahlmeier kick)
AC — Collins 13 run (Wahlmeier kick)
M — Canyon Hosick 10 run (Gross kick)
AC — Nick Conant 9 run (Wahlmeier kick)