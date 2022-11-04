McCOOK — While most follow the football and talk about glamour boys, Adams Central coach Shawn Mulligan knew where his Patriots really won Friday’s Class C-1 state quarterfinal game at Weiland Field.

“Our offensive and defensive lines were fantastic,” Mulligan proclaimed following the 31-17 victory over C-1 No. 3-seed McCook. “Yeah, their quarterback (Adam Dugger) was out (fracture in leg last week). But they beat us last time with both lines and their running game. We were so much better this time.”

