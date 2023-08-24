RURAL FAIRFIELD — The Adams Central volleyball team was as business-like as it gets in Thursday’s season opener against Sandy Creek. The Class C-1 preseason No. 8 Patriots never trailed in any set, jumping out to a big lead early and refusing to let up.

AC swept the Cougars 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.

Oakeson
