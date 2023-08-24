RURAL FAIRFIELD — The Adams Central volleyball team was as business-like as it gets in Thursday’s season opener against Sandy Creek. The Class C-1 preseason No. 8 Patriots never trailed in any set, jumping out to a big lead early and refusing to let up.
AC swept the Cougars 25-10, 25-11, 25-11.
Adams Central head coach Libby Lollman said that even though some of her team’s starters are new to their roles, their experience has them going into the season performing like veterans.
“First game out you want to get your kids going early. You’ve been playing all summer but that first game just hits you differently,” she said. “I’m just really proud of our kids. We have a solid group that has played before, but also, the ones that have stepped in and are starting, you wouldn’t know they hadn’t been doing so just by their confidence and composure. That’s what I’m super excited about.”
Adams Central had six players record kills on Thursday, but Megyn Scott and Gabby Feeney picked up right where they left off, leading the Patriots’ offensive attack. Scott tallied 15 kills along with two blocks and an ace. Meanwhile, Feeney filled the stat sheet with a pair of kills, two aces, a block and 25 assists.
Lollman said Feeney’s ability to distribute the ball enables everyone to get involved in the offense.
“Even when we’re out of system, Gabby Feeney is doing a really good job. There are times our pin hitters look like they’re in system, but they’re not,” Lollman said. “(Feeney) is a special player for us. Our back row doesn’t get a ton of credit, but they were on the money (Thursday).”
The Patriots jumped out in front of all three sets, scoring five, eight and seven consecutive points to start each frame.
Each set also included a string of points by the Cougars, which showed Sandy Creek’s potential for its young squad. Unfortunately for the Cougars, they also committed eight errors in the first two sets.
Lyndsey Pohlmeier, first-year head coach for Sandy Creek, said the team is still working on finding their roles.
“Coming in with a whole new coaching staff, we’re changing things up and still trying to get a feel for each other,” Pohlmeier said. “We have several returning starters, but there’s always room for improvement. Our main goal is to be mentally tough and continue to work on the basics and build our foundation one step at a time.”
Emma Fisher led the Cougars with seven kills, while Ella Martin dished out 12 assists.
In addition Scott’s 15 kills, Hannah Fiala tacked on six kills, and Lucy Fago recorded three. The Patriots finished with six ace serves on the night, with Feeney and Fiala leading the way with two each.
Lollman being aggressive at the service line is a strength for Adams Central.
The Patriots’ head coach knows many around the area will think AC is entering a year of rebuilding, but the coach believes her squad has the experience and the right approach heading into the season.
“Our theme this year is fearless. And I think that’s because they have such high expectations and they want some big things,” Lollman said. “I think there are some games that they want to be more business-like, where we just take care of business. (Sandy Creek) is a growing program and they have young kids. I think our mentality was let’s go out and take care of our side...I feel like we did a good job of that.”
Adams Central (1-0).....25 25 25
Sandy Creek (0-1)........10 11 11
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Fiala 6-2-1, Gracie Weichman 0-0-0, Hannah Gengenbach 2-0-1, Irelyn Samuelson 0-1-0, Megyn Scott 15-1-2, Isabel DeJonge 0-0-0, Lucy Fago 3-0-0, Claire Brown 1-0-0, Gabby Feeney 2-2-1. Totals: 29-6-5
Assists — Feeney 25.
Sandy Creek (kills-aces-blocks)
Katelyn Pohlmeier 0-0-0, Paige Biltoft 4-0-0, Emma Fisher 7-0-0, Sophie Dane 0-0-0, Lexi Shuck 2-1-1, Brooke Dooley 0-0-0, Karys Lipovsky 2-0-1, Jenae Calderon 1-0-0, Ella Martin 1-0-0. Totals: 17-1-2.
Assists — Martin 12, Pohlmeier 3.