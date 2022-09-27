Rod Hartman has a mark in his mind of what it might take for his golf team — in its entirety — to qualify for the state meet.
The Adams Central coach envisions a 370 or better, spread across four golf scores, putting the Patriots in contention for one of the top two spots at the Class C, District 4 meet next Monday.
AC has been there before, firing a 365 earlier this season. But on Tuesday in the Patriots’ home invite at Southern Hills Golf Club, the hosts weren’t at their best.
“We’ve been moving in the right direction, playing well the last couple of weeks,” said Hartman, “but today was a little bit of a setback.”
The Patriots turned in a 383 at their home course, which was 15 strokes behind team champion Kearney Catholic’s 368.
The Stars are in the same C-4 district as the Patriots at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cambridge. They are among the favorites with Minden and Grand Island Central Catholic.
“I like where we’re at, but with anything districts is a one day deal and you’ve got to play well to advance,” Hartman said.
Adams Central will have one more meet before the postseason to shore things up. The Patriots go to Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island Friday for the Central Conference tournament.
Hartman said focusing on the short game across the next six days should help get the Patriots back to where they’ve been the last few weeks.
“We have too many three-putts,” Hartman said. “Eliminating those, and chipping and pitching, just hitting the ball in closer proximity to the hole and giving ourselves a chance to get up and down.”
The Patriots will need their No. 1 Sidney O’Dey to perform as she has been in the high 70s or low 80s, and No. 2 Peyton Hartman to stick around 90. The pair did that Tuesday.
O’Dey was the medalist by shooting an 81. Hartman finished fifth with a 90.
The two have pushed each other all season.
“It’s really nice to have someone to compete against in practice,” O’Dey said. “It’s nice having someone to push yourself against, and I’ll be the first to admit she’s better in practice than I am. Every single game we play she beats me. But it’s fun to have friendly competition in practice.”
O’Dey has been a solo state qualifier for two years. She’s excited to have a team with potential to join her in Columbus in a few weeks.
Maggie Rostvet carded a 101 Tuesday followed by Jersie Diecker’s 111. Hanna Kull turned in a 119.
“I hope our team makes it,” said O’Dey. “I think we have a good chance, if we can pull a good day out.”
O’Dey, who lives steps from the Southern Hills club house, shot a 37 on the front nine, but seven strokes higher on the back playing mostly bogey golf, she said.
“A lot of people had a worse back nine than a front nine today,” O’Dey said.
“I was not leaving myself good looks for par, but I was making my second putts (on the front nine). The back nine was a different story, especially with chipping. The ball wouldn’t stop on the green, then you had a two-putt on top of that.”
She got a preview of the district course in Cambridge over the weekend.
“The holes are very narrow, there’s a lot of dog legs,” O’Dey said. “I told one of my teammates if you can get the ball where you want it to go, you’ll be fine. It sounds simple, but if you do that you’ll be OK.”
The grounds weren’t in the lush shape Southern Hills is in.
“It’ll be a challenge,” O’Dey added. “You’ll be kind of playing against the course.”
3, Adams Central 383
1, Sidney O’Dey 37-44 81; 5, Peyton Hartman 43-47 90; Maggie Rostvet 51-50 101; Jersie Diecker 53-58 111; Hanna Kull 57-62 119
2, Northwest 378
2, Taylor Mazour 42-44 86; 7, Olivia Ottman 45-47 92; Amber Muhlbach 46-53 99; Callie Collins 50-51 101
1, Kearney Catholic 368
3, Taylor McGuire 42-44 86; 9, Madie Waggoner 50-44 94; 6, Sofia Hayes 46-44 90; 10, Jordyn Svec 48-50 98; Lauren Nore 59-61 120
Sutton 528
Inga Andersen 62-53 115; Aubrey Kingswood 68-65 133; Mia Ochsner 65-67 132; Shae Eggers 74-74 148
Lexington
4, O’Brasia Amos 44-45 89; 8, Abbie Owens 48-46 94; Isabella Carlson 66-65 131; Ella Ford 69-60 129 ; Sydni Rinenberg 67-67 134
Heartland
Mia Hebert 44-47 91; Ruby Kliewer 51-50 101
Shelby/Rising City
Aurora Slusarski 60-52 112; Jenna Logan 61-56 117; Lilian Weylen 54-57 111; Clare Willis 67-65 132; Loralie Logan 74-63 137