LINCOLN — The Adams Central and Hastings High boys tennis teams took to the courts at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday in day one of the Class B state tournament. Both squads combined for victories in round one.

Both of the Patriots' doubles teams and No. 2 singles player Austin Vontz advanced out of the first round with wins. Vontz, a sophomore, earned a 6-2, 7-5 win before falling to York's Andrew Van Gomple — the third seed — 6-1, 6-2.

