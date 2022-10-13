LINCOLN — The Adams Central and Hastings High boys tennis teams took to the courts at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on Thursday in day one of the Class B state tournament. Both squads combined for victories in round one.
Both of the Patriots' doubles teams and No. 2 singles player Austin Vontz advanced out of the first round with wins. Vontz, a sophomore, earned a 6-2, 7-5 win before falling to York's Andrew Van Gomple — the third seed — 6-1, 6-2.
AC's No. 1 doubles team, consisting of Drew Goracke and Tate McIntyre, went into the tournament seeded sixth and notched a solid 6-2, 6-0 win against the team from Holdrege. In the second round, the Patriot duo squared off against No. 11 CJ Cuciti and Benjamin Mooss of Lincoln Christian and won a thrilling battle in the tiebreaker, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5). The Patriots' run came to an end against the third-seeded team from Mount Michael, losing 6-2, 6-2.
Taylor Ablott and Dylan Janzen, Adams Central's second doubles team, earned the No. 7 seed in the tourney. They cruised through the first round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory before taking down No. 10 Ty Dittbrenner and Deighton Norris of Beatrice. AC won 6-2, 3-6, 10-7, but then fell in a tiebreaker with second-seeded Morgan Bailey and Andres Salinas from Lexington.
For the Tigers, junior Mason Kusek recorded HHS' only victory of the first round. He defeated Alex Berry (Lincoln Northwest) 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the No. 2 singles tournament before falling 6-0, 6-1 to Elkhorn North's Ryan Mensch, who was seeded second.
In No. 1 doubles, Parker Ablott and Jackson Graves dropped their first-round match in a tiebreaker, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5, and Ethan Zimmerman and Alexander Hafer lost a heartbreaker in the first round, falling to the duo from Scottsbluff 6-1, 2-6, 14-12. In No. 1 singles, Benjamin Hafer lost his match 6-2, 6-4.
The two doubles teams from Adams Central will compete for a medal in day two on Friday.