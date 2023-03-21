Every high school coach leading a team in the spring knows how sporadic the weather can be early in the season. The bizarre constant threat of rain or snow — or both — coupled with some strong winds makes a cloudy, 50-degree day feel like a walk on the beach.
Before Tuesday, the Adams Central and Hastings High tennis teams haven't had many opportunities to find a groove on the tennis court.
"It's tough to expect a lot because you don't get a lot of time outside," said Tigers' coach Mark Guesswell. "I think we've had two or three practices that we can actually handle being outside."
"We haven't had very much practice time. We've been outside less than six times," said AC head coach Ed Sughroue.
On Tuesday, both coaches were thankful for the mild temperatures and a breeze that never really grew past unpleasant. The sun occasionally peaking out from behind the clouds was just a bonus.
The two teams shared the courts at Adams Central, competing against one another in the first competition of the season for both teams. The dual featured only two singles matches along with a trio of bouts between doubles teams; Adams Central came away with three victories to take the dual, but both coaches were happy their girls got to take part in competitive matches on the court.
"We have reason to practice tomorrow. There are a lot of things to work on, but the nice thing about this group is they're real coachable," Sughroue said. "We'll work on our serves, we'll work on basic strategy and positioning."
"This was a great test to see, as if it was a preseason match, to see what we need to work on. I've got a good game plan now that we've seen some competition against other girls," Guesswell said.
Adams Central's Charlie Muchlow and Irelyn Samuelson dropped the first set in the No. 2 doubles match but dominated the second set and the tiebreaker to come away with one of the Patriots' two doubles victories.
"That was good for them to do that," Sughroue said of the duo's come-from-behind win. "They've played some together, not a lot at the varsity level, but some. As far as our groups go, they're probably the most experienced in playing together."
Marie Vonder Staten and Julia Frank notched win No. 2 for AC, winning 6-4, 6-4. Sughroue said the two Patriots have played together plenty at the junior varsity level, and it looks like they're picking things right back up on the varsity squad.
Jena Fisher marked AC's only singles victory, earning a 6-2, 6-4 win in the No. 2 competition.
Sughroue's squad has solid overall experience returning, but many of the players that contributed on varsity previously are in different spots than they were before. The Patriots' coach believes the girls will find their rhythm as the season progresses.
"They just have to focus on the process of getting better," Sughroue said. "It'll take some time; they're not necessarily new, but they're new in the position they're playing."
Guesswell's players also will be looking for steady improvement, as many of them are still relatively new to the sport.
"We're very inexperienced, throughout the team, even to our top three girls," the coach said. "There were a lot of close matches (Tuesday), and we didn't know how to win or how to close and figure out how to hit the right shots at the right time."
Kiera Erickson, the Tigers' No. 1 player, placed fifth at state last year as a freshman, and she notched a 6-2, 6-3 win over Emmery Huyser on Tuesday. Guesswell said Erickson has plenty of talent and the right attitude to compete, and will benefit from more time on the court.
"She's got great talent, she puts hard work in; this year, it's going to be her mental game. We're in the process of learning how to win, and that's going to be a long process," he said. "It's going to be a lot more on the thinking side rather than the game play side."
Cara Ansbach and Lexi Benson recorded the Tigers' only victory in the doubles competition, winning 6-2, 6-3 over Gracie Weichman and Ixchel Lom.
Guesswell is in his first season as the HHS head coach, but having spent the previous years as coach at Hastings College, he's plenty familiar with his players. Though, there have still been some challenges in his inaugural year at the helm.
"It's been easy and difficult. It's been easy because I've been around tennis my whole life, so I've seen the game and I know the game. The hard part has been trying to learn to coach at the high school level; coming from the college, it was quite different," he said.
"It's been wonderful. I can't thank God enough for putting me, my wife and kids in the place that we need to be in. I just get to be the big, dumb animal and have fun with the girls and have a lot of laughter this season. I'm really excited for all the memories to be made."
Adams Central will take its win into a dual with Kearney Catholic next Tuesday. Sughroue knows it will be a challenge, but just going into the battle with a match under its belt will help AC be ready to compete.
"They're always good. We won one match against them last year," the Patriots' coach said of the Stars. "But I'm glad we got (Tuesday's) match in...This is good for our fans and our patrons. They don't have to travel far and they get to come out and watch their daughters play tennis in some pretty good weather."
Adams Central 3, Hastings 2
Doubles
No. 1 — Cara Ansbach/Lexi Benson, HHS, def. Gracie Weichman/Ixchel Lom, AC; 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 — Charlie Muchlow/Irelyn Samuelson, AC, def. Bianca Truong/Ruby, HHS; 6-7, 6-0, (10-3)
No. 3 — Marie Vonder Staten/Julia Frank, AC, def. Isabel Soto/Sophie Jamer, HHS; 6-4, 6-4
Singles
No. 1 — Kiera Erickson, HHS, def. Emmery Huyser, AC; 6-4, 6-0
No. 2 — Jena Fisher, AC, def. Mecka Francis, HHS; 6-2, 6-4