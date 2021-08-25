Adams Central’s start the softball season hasn’t been everything Tim Marker hoped it would be just yet.
At 3-3, the Patriots aren’t where they want to be, but they’re close.
But following a 10-3 win over Lexington at Smith Softball Complex Tuesday, Marker affirmed his belief in the direction his team is going after what he’s seen early on.
“We’ve stepped up to whoever’s been out there for us to play against,” Marker said. “I look for us to keep doing that.”
The Patriots slugged their way to victory Tuesday, recording 12 hits in a win over the Minutemaids, a Central Conference opponent.
Brianna Stroh led the team in the leadoff spot, finishing 3-for-4. Carlee Wissing drove in three runs, and both Taylin Schernikau and Abby Stroh recorded a pair of hits. Peyton Baker scored a pair of runs, as did Libby Trausch and Abby Stroh.
Trausch’s one-out triple in the second woke up AC’s offense. Schernikau, the winning pitcher, drove in her first baseman, then Abby Stroh doubled to score the Patriots’ pitcher. Brianna Stroh stroked a two-out single to score her sister and Macie Wolever reached on an error to plate Brianna Stroh.
The four-run second set the tone for Adams Central, which added another run in the third off of a Lexington error.
Wolever bunted with two outs in the fourth, which led to another AC run on Wissing’s single.
Then, after Lexington cut the lead to just three, the Patriots responded by invoking the mercy rule.
Claire Hemberger drove in Abby Stroh, Wolever walked with the bases loaded, and Wissing reached on an error, which allowed the winning run in pinch runner Kaitlyn Mousel to cross.
Lexington made seven errors in the contest.
“Our kids were patient at the plate and we got runners on and did a better job of getting them in,” Marker said. “We’ve had trouble leaving kids on base the last couple games and tonight we did a better job of that.
“Our baserunners did a great job reading the ball and getting extra bases.”
Schernikau struck out three and walked three; she was charged with all three of Lexington’s runs on six hits.
“Taylin did a nice job for us keeping their hitters off balance and coming up with some big Ks with runners on,” Marker said.
The Patriots lost their season opener 4-3 in extra innings to 2020 Class A runner-up North Platte and also dropped contests to Gering and Scottsbluff.
Over the weekend, AC beat Chadron and Holdrege handily.
“I feel really good about this group,” Marker said. “They come out and work hard and do what we ask the best they can. Sometimes this game is kind of mean to you, but this is a greta group of kids and I feel really blessed to be able to work with this group this year.”
LEX...................000 12x x — 3 6 7
AC................041 14x x — 10 12 1
W — Taylin Schernikau. L — Monica Campos.
2B — AC, Brianna Stroh, Abby Stroh.
3B — AC, Libby Trausch.