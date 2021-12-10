Sharing is becoming a good habit for the Adams Central girls basketball team.
Eleven Patriots divided up the team's points Friday at home to help AC (3-0) hang a 77-31 win over Gothenburg (2-2).
In Tuesday’s game at Wood River, 10 Adams Central players scored points as the Patriots’ cruised to a 32-point victory.
Unselfishness, along with understanding and playing coach Evan Smith’s brand of basketball, means that a lot of AC players are getting into the scoring column. The ability to score a lot from both inside and outside helps, too.
“Our guards have really improved in shooting. That just opens up our post players. We have four girls that can score who can score inside at will. We’ve got girls that can come off the bench and score. That’s a good recipe for us,” Smith said. “These girls want to win so badly and they’ve understood what it takes, and that’s being unselfish, taking care of the ball and making good passes, then finding that open girl.”
Lop-sided wins also help get more girls to get into games. Friday’s 46-point win allowed Smith the luxury of clearing his bench, just as he did earlier this week in AC’s 64-32 frolic over Wood River.
Briley Nienhueser, a non-starter, played lights out for Adams Central. She was one of three Patriots to score in double figures. Nienhueser poured in 15 points. Her night included making a trio of three-point buckets and closing perfectly in four free-throw shots. She scored in every quarter and played aggressive defense.
“She had a great game. I’m proud of the way she stepped up. She’s a really good shooter and we’re blessed to have her,” Smith said about Nienhueser. “She’s such a good kid and works really hard. Defensively she’s one of the best talkers on the floor.”
AC starter Libby Trausch enjoyed a good shooting night with a game-high 19 points. She showed good leadership throughout the game, especially in the first half. By halftime, Trausch rang up 12 points. She added seven more in the third quarter.
“She’s really stepped up this year as a senior leader. She’s done the right things to get ready for the season, Smith said about Trausch. “She’s got a good nose for the ball. She can score at will, too. She can make the threes, then get inside and finish around the rim well.”
Starting post player Rachel Goodon also contributed to the big win. She closed with 10 points. She scored six points in the third quarter to help AC build a 30-point chasm going into the last quarter.
Smith was unsure whether Goodon could play because she twisted an ankle in practice Thursday. But both offensively and defensively she made an impact.
“Our stats had her for 10 points and eight rebounds. That’s pretty good on a sprained ankle. She’s a good athlete and finishes great,” Smith said.
None of the Gothenburg players could reach double-digit scoring totals. The Swedes could only come up with nine points in the second half, compared to Adams Central’s 38 after halftime.
Adams Central led from the outset and never looked back. AC broke away early, leading 23-11 after the first period. A 9-0 Patriot scoring outburst in the first quarter sparked AC's early-game offense. By the end of the third period, the Swedes trailed by 30.
“Our girls really stuck to the game plan, which was to get out and pressure, making sure they get tough, contested shots,”then getting the rebound,” Smith said. “We wanted to get out and run our lanes. Try to get a post to the block as quickly as possible. That usually opens some shots about everywhere.”
Goth (2-2)..............11 11 5 4 — 31
AC (3-0)..............23 16 18 20 – 77
Gothenburg (31)
Aubrey O’Hare 2-7 0-0 4, Ashlyn Richeson 3-7 3-3 9, Kynlee Strauser 0-8 2-2 2, Clara Evert 2-5 2-2 7, Ellarey Harm 2-6 0-0 4, Madison Smith 2-3 1-4 5, Logan Hilbers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 11-36 8-11 31.
Adams Central (77)
Sadie Loehr 1-2 0-0 3, Lynsie Lancaster 1-1 0-0 3, Gracie Weichman 0-1 1-2 1, Brianna Stroh 3-5 2-2 8, Briley Nienhueser 4-5 4-4 15, Abby Stroh 2-2 0-0 4, Libby Trausch 6-12 5-5 19, Megyn Scott 3-4 1-2 7, Kylie Lancaster 2-2 0-0 5, Lauryn Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Goodon 5-9 0-0 10, Corinne Choyeski 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 28-46 13-15 77.
Three-point goals: G, 1-10 (O’Hare 0-2, Richeson 0-1, Strauser 0-3, Evert 1-3, Hilbers 0-1). AC, 8-12 ( Loehr 1-1, L. Lancaster 1-1, Weichman 0-1, Nienhueser 3-4, Trausch 2-3, K. Lancaster 1-1, Choyeski 0-1).