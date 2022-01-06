Adams Central knows what it’s in for.
If the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is anything like the first, the Patriots should expect a serious test that concludes with a thrilling finish.
Last year’s team led 2020 Class D-1 state champion Pleasanton by double digits and later hung on to end its win streak that spanned more than 40 games.
This year, another, perhaps heftier, challenge awaits when the event tips off Saturday in Kearney.
The fourth game of the day, set for a 1:50 p.m. tipoff, will feature the Class B No. 5 Patriots (8-1) versus C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport (9-0).
“I don’t know who the favorite is in this game,” said AC head coach Evan Smith, whose team won the Boone Central holiday tournament handily with a pair of double-digit wins over the host school and C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow.
“You try not to make a bigger deal out of it than it is,” Smith continued, “but (Bridgeport is) the No. 2 team in C-2 for a reason. They’re the real deal and anytime you get to play against a good team like this it’s a good battle. It’s going to test where we’re at.”
Adams Central already had one assessment of its level of play. That ended as a four-point loss to No. 4 York, which dropped a spot in the poll following its loss to C-2 No. 2 St. Cecilia in the Kearney Catholic holiday tournament.
Saturday will be a second.
Bridgeport was a 2021 state semifinalist, losing to tournament veteran Crofton — the eventual champion for a ninth time.
The Bulldogs’ lineup isn’t one to briefly glance at. It’ll make you double take.
Three players combine to average close to 55 points. Two are 6-foot or taller. The average margin of victory is 39.3 points. The closest margin of victory is six points.
“Both on paper and on film they look really good,” Smith said.
Ruthie Looomis-Goltl, a 6-foot-3 junior, and her 6-foot sophomore sister Olivia look good to college recruiters, too. Ruthie has 10 offers, at least nine are Division-I. Olivia, so far, has two.
That pair accounts for roughly 40 points per game. Add in sophomore Brooklyn Mohrman’s 14.7 points and the Bulldogs have themselves a three-headed monster.
“We feel like we’ve got a pretty complete team,” said Bridgeport head coach Dave Kuhlen.
So far all nine of Bridgeport’s opponents have tried to take the trio away. All have failed.
“That’s pretty standard procedure,” said Kuhlen. “It really doesn’t matter if they’re in a zone or a man-to-man, they try to devote more than one person to Ruthie... and a player a half to Olivia as well. It’s opened up a lot of other things for other players.”
Kuhlen, now in his third year at Bridgeport following a 21-year stint coaching boys basketball at Wauneta-Palisade, pointed specifically to Mohrman, who has 22 of the team’s 41 3-pointers this season.
“(Ruthie and Olivia) demand enough attention and they’re unselfish enough to share the ball,” Kuhlen said.
Smith feels his roster exhibits the right mix of athletes to contain Bridgeport, though there’s no telling before they’re on the floor together.
Kuhlen agreed the teams match up well based on size alone.
Adams Central will have to shoot the ball well from the outside, Smith said, with Ruthie Loomis-Goltl occupying the paint and the Bulldogs offering a full-court press before sitting in a 2-3 zone.
Rachel Goodon, AC’s tallest option at 6-foot-3, and the Stroh sisters, Abby and Brianna, will need to stay out of foul trouble and perform the same job they did on York’s Anna Briggs and Masa Scheierman in that slugfest.
“We’ve got to be ready to go in a lot of different ways for that game and obviously defend well, too,” Smith said.
Blue Hill (3-5) vs. D-2 No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center (11-1)
When Blue Hill received the invite to participate in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase, Tim Streff put the decision in his players’ hands.
Why? The offered slot was the second game of the day, a 10:30 a.m. tipoff following perhaps the Bobcats’ biggest rivalry game during any given season.
Blue Hill plays Silver Lake, most recently rated No. 10 in Class D-2, Friday night in Roseland.
But “unanimously,” Streff said, the Bobcats committed to the showcase.
It’ll make for two ranked matchups on consecutive days for the Bobcats, who carry a 3-5 record into the weekend.
Blue Hill will face off with No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center (11-1) at Kearney High School Saturday morning.
This year’s event was moved to KHS from the Viaero Center because of “unforeseen failure of the HVAC system, which cannot be repaired for another two months.”
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great event,” Streff said.
The Bobcats have been “up and down,” according to their head coach. Their record reflects that.
Blue Hill has one loss of more than eight points (St. Cecilia, 45-23), and two by five or less.
“This group really has played excellent defense, pretty much every game this year,” Streff said. “That’s given us a chance in a lot of games, but just offensively we struggle at times.”
One bright spot has been freshman Reece Mlady, who leads the team in scoring (9.5), rebounding (9.8) and steals.
“Early on she was tentative to take shots, deferring to some of the older girls but now as the season has gone along she’s getting more aggressive offensively,” Streff said. “She’s starting to find her footing.”
A true showcase
Kelly Cooksley is the brain behind the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase. The Broken Bow coach organized the first event last season amid the pandemic and saw success.
It mimics that of the Heartland Hoops Classic, a boys basketball event drawing nationally rated program that’s been running for a number of years now in both Grand Island (spring) and Hastings (winter).
This year, Cooksley brought 10 ranked teams to Kearney for the event. Two matchups feature a pair of top 10 programs going at it.
“Anything Kelly Cooksley does, he does well,” Streff said. “He’s a very good advocate for girls basketball in the state and we’re just happy to be a part of it.”
Kuhlen echoed the sentiment. He believes the event could become what the Heartland Hoops Classic is.
“Coach Cooksley is just scratching the surface,” Kuhlen said. “Obviously last year was a tough year to get it started, but he’s put together a pretty good eight-game slate for this year and from what I hear, he’s just getting more and more attention from better and better teams.
“I think it’s going to be something that’s going to be a staple as far as the high school schedule is going to be concerned... People are going to say basically that first January Saturday to get to Kearney to see some great basketball.”
Schedule Saturday at Kearney High School
(Team records as of Jan. 5)
Game 1 — Cross County (7-4) vs. D-2 No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (7-4), 8:50 a.m.
Game 2 — Blue Hill (3-5) vs. D-2 No. 8 Maywood/Hayes Center (11-1), 10:30 a.m.
Game 3 — C-2 No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh (7-3) vs. Northwest (4-5), 12:10 p.m.
Game 4 — B No. 5 Adams Central (8-1) vs. C-2 No. 2 Bridgeport (9-0), 1:50 p.m.
Game 5 — C-1 No. 8 Broken Bow (7-2) vs. Auburn (6-4), 3:30 p.m.
Game 6 — B No. 8 Sidney (9-1) vs. C-2 No. 10 Oakland-Craig (7-3), 5:10 p.m.
Game 7 — C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central (7-0) vs. GICC (7-3), 6:50 p.m.
Game 8 — B No. 4 York (8-1) vs. Kearney (6-3), 8:30 p.m.