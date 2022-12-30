ALLIANCE — If things keep trending the way they are now, Adams Central coach Evan Smith has the possibility of receiving more Gatorade baths like the one he received on Friday.
“That’s why I bring a change of clothes,” he said following his first celebratory dousing this season inside the Patriots’ locker room.
The cold splash came in response to Adams Central’s 58-37 victory over Broken Bow in the championship of the Alliance Holiday tournament.
The team welcomed Smith through the door with uncapped water bottles in hand. The coach was soon drenched.
His shirt played a part in the idea. Smith wore a pink golf polo with a floral design.
“They told me in there you’ve got to water the flowers,” Smith said.
And that’s just what the Class C-1 No. 2 Patriots (9-0) did in what they hope is their first of a few championship games this season.
They out-lasted a pesky Broken Bow team with a well-rounded offensive performance led by Megyn Scott’s 22 points.
The junior missed two of her first three attempts from the floor, but polished off her game-high performance by connecting of six of her final seven shots. Scott experienced a stretch of five made field goals and six consecutive free throws between the second and third quarter, which accounted for 16 of AC’s 31 points during that span.
“She did a really nice job today of finishing around the rim, getting to the free throw line and obviously hitting some big free throws for us,” Smith said.
Rachel Goodon utilized her size advantage for 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting while Lauryn Scott notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Lauryn Scott flushed three 3-pointers, which doesn’t always happen. In total, the Patriots hit six from deep as part of a successful inside-out game as the Indians — sometimes four at a time — collapsed on the 6-foot-3 Goodon.
“We hit shots from the perimeter on top of (Megyn and Rachel’s contributions), it makes it pretty difficult for teams to defend,” Smith said. “They took away some things inside, we were able to hit some 3s, and then that opened some things for us inside.”
Megyn Scott’s second-quarter takeover allowed Adams Central to put the game firmly in hand, though Broken Bow trimmed a once 21-point lead to 13. The Indians began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run and trailed 50-37 with four minutes left.
Goodon answered with a pair of baskets and Kadi Kimberly a 3-pointer with mostly reserves in the game to polish off the Patriots’ victory.
Halie McCaslin led Broken Bow with 13 points. She scored 10 in the first half.
Boys: No. 10 Boone Central 69, Adams Central 36
Adams Central finished as runner-up in the Amherst Holiday tournament, suffering a 69-36 loss to Class C-1 No. 10 Boone Central.
Dyland Janzen led the Patriots with 14 points. Decker Shestak and Jackson Sughroue added five points each and Jack Trausch four points.
AC managed just 13 points in the first half as Boone Central led by 17 at the break.
Amherst tournament: No. 6 St. Cecilia girls 50, Kearney Catholic 48
AMHERST — Class D-1 No. 6 St. Cecilia finished off the Amherst Holiday tournament with a 50-48 win over Kearney Catholic Friday afternoon.
The Hawkettes started strong with 19 points in the first eight minutes and held off their Centennial Conference foe by making 7-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Avery Kissinger scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to help STC rebound from its second loss in three games. Tatum Krikac added 12 points and Ryann Sabatka 10.
Lexi Keim and Jenna Kruse combined for 25 points for Kearney Catholic.
Boys: No. 7 St. Cecilia boys 51, Kearney Catholic 41
Hayden Demuth and Quinn Rosno led Class C-2 No. 7 St. Cecilia to a third-place finish at the Amherst Holiday tournament. Demuth scored a team-high 12 points and Rosno 11 as the Bluehawks beat Kearney Catholic 51-41.
The Stars got a game-high 18 points from Landon Edeal and nine points apiece from Owen Axmann and Carson Murphy.
STC’s Cooper Butler scored six of his nine points in the fourth quarter while the Bluehawks finished 7-of-9 from the free throw line. Braxton Wiles had five of his eight points in the opening quarter.
Lexington tournament: Hastings girls 60, Lexington 23
LEXINGTON — The Hastings High girls won their first game of the season in dominant fashion. The Tigers posted 26 points across the first eight minutes and led 44-10 by halftime.
Emma Synek scored a game-high 15 points as one of three Tigers in double figures. MaKenzie Nollette added 13 points and Kendall Consbruck 12. Emma Landgren chipped in eight points, Grayce Beck and Chloe Katzberg each tallied four, Hadyn Laux three and Jess Quintero two.
Boys: Hastings 54, Lexington 41
Hastings High won its consolation game behind 10 made 3-pointers on 21 attempts (47.6%). Aaron Nonneman led the Tigers with 14 points while Caden Block produced 13 and Parker Ablott 12. Braydon Power scored six points and Landon Hinrichs five. Trevor Campbell and Eli Schneider each contributed a basket.
Other area roundups
Doniphan-Trumbull boys 58, Hershey 36
HERSHEY — Ty Bennett took his turn as the leading scorer for the Class C-2 No. 4 Cardinals in scoring the game-high 20 points Friday for the Hershey Holiday tournament title.
Jake Collinson also was in double figures with 13 points while Jack Poppe and Jaden Williams had eight apiece. Parker Volk tallied seven.
Cross County 51, BDS girls 48
CENTRAL CITY — Class D-1 No. 3 Bruning-Davenport/Shickley couldn’t overcome 34 points by Cross County’s Shyanne Anderson and suffered a loss in the Runza Holiday tournament title game.
Anderson scored 23 in the second half and was perfect from the free throw line.
Jess Hudson led three BDS scorers in double figures with 17 points. Hanna Kadel had 11 points and Hannah Miller scored 10.
Sutton girls 46, Osceola 34
GRAND ISLAND — Sutton reached the finals of the GICC Holiday tournament with a pair of double-digit scorers in Jacee Haight and Alivia Huxoll.
Haight led the Fillies with 12 points and Huxoll chipped in 11 as they beat Osceola 36-24 on Friday, a day later than originally scheduled due to weather.
Deshler girls 41, Diller-Odell 40
DESHLER — Mallory Kleen led the Dragons with nine points while Jacilyne Peterson and Stormi Capek cored eight apiece in their consolation victory of the Meridian tournament.