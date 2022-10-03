CAMBRIDGE — The Adams Central and Minden girls golf teams both punched their tickets to the Class C state golf meet, which tees off next week at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Whippets were powered by a pair of medalists en route to a second-place finish, while the Patriots had a solid team effort to earn the bronze medal and clinch the final team state berth from the C-4 district meet.
Minden head coach Whitney Maulsby said her squad has been pushing each other all season for the chance to play at state.
"All season, we've been talking about being a team over an individual," she said. "It's fun to play well yourself and get medals, but it's a lot more fun to play well as a team. That was our mentality throughout the entire season, and it paid off because when we needed to we all played together and for each other."
AC head coach Rod Hartman was proud of their team's ability to come together and put in a strong performance in the biggest meet of the year.
"We talked about it being a difficult course all week, and the conditions were tough with 20-25 mile an hour winds; and our district was one of the toughest in the state," Hartman said. "If things don't go well, you just have to keep it on the rails and grind it out, and that's kind of what we did."
Kara Suchsland and KayLynn Jorgensen led Minden with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively. Suchsland shot an 85 Monday at Cross Creek Golf Course, while Jorgensen was right behind her with an 86. Maulsby said Jorgensen, a freshman, has been a great addition to the team, while Suchsland has consistently been fighting to be one of the team's top scorers.
"KayLynn, just right out of the gate, is a very dedicated golfer and knows what she wants to accomplish in these four years of high school and has really been leading our team since day one this season," Maulsby said. "(Monday), when KayLynn maybe missed a few strokes here or there, Kara was able to pick up those strokes. She actually pushed her a little in the round, which was fun."
Brynn Smith fired a 95, Callie Whitten — Minden's only returning state qualifier from last year — turned in a 98, and Shelby Nelson rounded out the team's scoring with a 119.
"I say I have a dream team this year because they're good students, good athletes, and they're just good humans, and that's hard to come by. They're always happy for each other, but they also, deep down, want to beat each other," Maulsby said with a laugh. "That's the only way, truly, that you get a fantastic golf team, when you have girls that want to see each other succeed but also still have the itch to be the best on the team."
For the Whippets, Whitten was 40th at state as a freshman and improved her placing by 13 spots last year as a sophomore. Maulsby said Whitten has shown leadership throughout the season, and she'll continue to do so as she helps her team prepare for the state meet.
"Golf is a rapid fire season and it takes a lot of dedication, so we'er going to get some rest," the Minden coach said. "We're going to get some focus practices in and make sure the girls are comfortable...We're getting a lot of guidance from our junior leader Callie.
"The hard part is over, and now you get to go experience a thing that not a lot of girls in the state get to experience."
Adams Central's Sidney O'Dey, who tied for 11th at last year's Class B state meet, paced the Patriots with a 90. Her score was just one stroke shy of earning a medal. In a similar role, O'Dey has been a solid leader for AC, as she is the only Patriot with state experience.
"(Sidney) does a great job with the leadership role. She talks before meets on what to expect from different courses and different tournaments," Hartman said. "She does a great job as a leader and she has experience so that's a great thing."
Maggie Rostvet and Peyton Hartman finished the day with scores of 96 and 97, respectively, while Jersie Diecker (103) and Hannah Kull (145) rounded out the scoring for AC.
Hartman echoed Maulsby's sentiment that the district meet is the competition that carries with it the most pressure. Now, his Patriots will get ready for the team's final competition of the season.
"The pressure is off; we played pretty tight (Monday) and they knew what was on the line," the AC coach said. "The goal from day one, or even before that in the summer, was to qualify as a team for the state tournament, and now the difficult part is done and we can enjoy it. We can go out without any pressure and see if we can get in the top five or top three even of the state tournament."
Superior clinches berth from C-1 district
LINCOLN — Superior qualified for the Class C state tournament for the second straight year after it brought back its girls golf program after more than a decade hiatus.
The Wildcats will make a return trip to state thanks to two top 10 finishers at Hidden Valley Golf Club Monday and the third-best team score.
Senior Haley Blackstone posted an 88, good for fourth individually, and Neah McMeen a 96 (ninth place) to help the Wildcats score 419.
Rayne Biltoft (103) and Nadia McMeen (132) rounded out the other contributing scores. Lauren Tiejen (134) also competed.