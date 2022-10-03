SUP Blackstone eyeing putt.jpg
Haley Blackstone of Superior eyes a putt during Class C, District 1 tournament action at Hidden Valley Golf Club in Lincoln Monday afternoon. Blackstone shot an 88 to finish in fourth place and help her team to a berth in next week's state tournament.

 Doug Carroll/Tribune

CAMBRIDGE — The Adams Central and Minden girls golf teams both punched their tickets to the Class C state golf meet, which tees off next week at the Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Whippets were powered by a pair of medalists en route to a second-place finish, while the Patriots had a solid team effort to earn the bronze medal and clinch the final team state berth from the C-4 district meet.

Minden head coach Whitney Maulsby said her squad has been pushing each other all season for the chance to play at state.

