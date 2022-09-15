Even in a minimized role, Lauryn Scott still can make an impact for Adams Central’s volleyball team.
The senior, who is battling a knee injury, played mostly back row in the Patriots’ 25-14, 26-28, 25-21, 25-15 win over Doniphan-Trumbull, but still found a way to ensure her team was victorious.
Scott posted just four kills and two aces, but “you just kind of see the presence of her and the trust around that,” said AC coach Libby Lollman.
Scott played the first two sets entirely in the back row, but Lollman kept her in for all six rotations in the third to help maintain some momentum.
With Scott on the court, Adams Central seemed more comfortable. Without her, at times, it was shaky.
“She’s used to being a six-rotation player, so it was just sticking with plays and her getting her feet back underneath her was just big for us,” Lollman said.
In their final regular season home game, the Patriots came out with a statement 25-14 win in the opener. Lucy Fago, who played front row for Scott, had a pair of kills during a 9-2 stretch and the Cardinals gave away 12 points on unforced errors.
In the second set, Doniphan-Trumbull was given an inch and took a mile. A 14-8 Patriot lead quickly disappeared with the serving of Charlee Richter and a pair of kills by Kaleah Olson on the other side.
“Our serve and especially our pass broke down in that second set,” Lollman said, which came as a surprise because in Tuesday’s win at Aurora, “we probably served and passed the best we have all year.”
AC recovered to tie and even gain set point on back-to-back kills by Gracie Weichman and Rachel Goodon, but Emily Shimmin and Ridley Sadd reversed it for the Cardinals, who took the set on an ace by Olson.
“We came in knowing AC was going to be tough,” said D-T coach Brynn Barnett. “That first set, we let them have it pretty easy, and then the team that I know we are showed up in that second set. I hope they can mentally prepare themselves the rest of the season with those two sets. They’re proud of themselves for fighting.”
After a span of six matches in a week, Lollman told her team to win ugly if it had to. That was an accurate assessment of how the Patriots got past the Cardinals on Thursday.
“I felt like we rallied,” Lollman said. “We talk about sometimes winning the ugly ones. It was ugly on our side — Doniphan gave us their best shot and they competed well. They’re going to knock off some teams this year.”
Olson led the Cardinals with 14 kills, five aces and 3 1/2 blocks.
Megyn Scott had a team-high 10 kills for the Patriots. Hannah Gengenbach and Goodon each added eight.
D-T (5-6).............14 28 21 15
AC (9-3)...............25 26 25 25
Doniphan-Trumbull (kills-aces-blocks)
Ridley Sadd 4-2-0, Addie Gay 5-0-0, Charlee Richter 4-0-0, Katrina Caraway 0-0-0, Kayla Kennedy 1-0-0, Kaleah Olson 14-5-3 1/2, Emily Shimmin 5-1-1 1/2, Addi Maciejewski 1-3-0. Totals: 34-11-5.
Adams Central (kills-aces-blocks)
Hannah Gengenbach 8-0-1 1/2, Irelyn Samuelson 0-0-0, Megyn Scott 10-2-2 1/2, Isabel DeJonge 0-5-0, Lauryn Scott 4-2-0, Rachel Goodon 8-0-4 1/2, Gracie Weichman 1-1-0, Kylie Lancaster 0-1-0, Lucy Fago 2-0-1/2, Gabby Feeney 3-1-0. Totals: 36-12-9.
Assists: D-T, Shimmin 15, Maciejewski 12; AC, Feeney 28.