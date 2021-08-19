Adams Central head coach Tim Marker knows his Patriots have the pieces to compete at a high level.
The offensive numbers from a year ago speak for themselves and a pair of veteran, experienced arms in the circle should help carry the Patriots.
But what still awaits are difficult conference and district slates.
Marker, whose group lost out on a trip to state with a loss to crosstown rival Hastings in a district final last season, said belief will play a big role in the Patriots persevering.
“It’s just believing that we can compete with our difficult schedule and that we can compete and win in our conference and district,” Marker said.
“Our conference is stacked with talent with Seward, Crete, and Northwest.”
All three of the aforementioned schools were state qualifiers. Adams Central, even with all of its softball success, has yet to make the big dance.
Marker, though, hopes his team’s experience in big games propels the Patriots into uncharted territory.
“These girls are great competitors that have been in a lot of big games over the years and are really looking forward to this season,” the coach said.
AC, which posted a team batting average of .401 last year, retains seven starters from the 2020 squad.
Five batters hit over .400, including Macie Wolever who finished her sophomore campaign batting a team-best .477 with 53 hits. Wolever also led the team in runs scored with 54, stolen bases (22) and walks (15). She was second on the team with eight doubles.
Libby Trausch hit .430 as a junior with a team-leading nine double and drove in 39 runs, which was second to only Brianna Stroh’s 41 RBI. Stroh slugged .421 as a junior and smashed eight home runs. Carlee Wissing hit .412, roped six doubles and one homer and drove in 35 runs for the Patriots, who were 22-15 last year.
“These girls produced 31 home runs, 266 hits and 216 RBI last year,” Marker said.
One thing AC hopes for is improvement in the circle from a collective 7.33 earned run average in 2020. Marker feels he has the staff to decrease that number this fall with Taylin Schernikau and Kate Ludemann leading the way.
Schernikau pitched 116 2/3 innings of team total 176 2/3 last year. As a junior, she struck out 101 batters.
Ludemann, who Marker said made a strong run at the end of her freshman season and strides through the summer, hurled 26 2/3 innings last fall and struck out 11.
“We have a talented team with some good backups available as well,” Marker said.
Marker said sophomore Peyton Baker is poised for a big year after playing in 18 games a freshman. Baker hit .333 in 15 at bats.
“She made some key plays for us last season and played at a high level all summer,” Marker said of Baker.
The coach made similar remarks about Kaitlyn Mousel, who had a solid freshman season in multiple sports last year. Mousel played in 26 softball games for the Patriots in 2020, mostly as a courtesy runner.
Marker expects a big year out of Claire Hemberger, who is “an athletic player that can play many positions and hit the ball really hard.”
Hemberger, now a junior, played in 12 games in 2020 and hit .348 with a pair of doubles.
Also back is Elli Marker, a senior who hit .400 as a junior and drove in 36 and scored 34 runs for the Patriots.
Abby Stroh is coming off of a torn ACL she suffered during basketball season. She played in all 37 softball games last fall and hit .322 with four homers.
The Patriots open the season Aug. 19 at North Platte, where they’ll also play Gering as part of a triangular.
“We need to use our two pitchers effectively and be able to come up with those timely two-out hits to get some big wins and prepare us for districts,” Marker said.
2021 schedule
Aug. 19 at North Platte, Gering; Aug. 21 Lexington invite; Aug. 24 Lexington; Aug. 26 Fairbury, Ord; Aug. 28 Holdrege invite; Aug. 31 Holdrege; Sept. 2 at Cozad, Minden; Sept. 7 GICC, Hershey; Sept. 9 at Centennial, York; Sept. 11 Hastings Classic; Sept. 16 at Hastings; Sept. 21 at Northwest; Sept. 25 AC invite; Sept. 27 at FCEMF; Sept. 28 St. Paul, York; Sept. 30 Central Conf. tournament