RED CLOUD — No word can explain the matchup between Pawnee City and Red Cloud other than "Wow."
Pawnee City became "Upset City" Friday night as it took down top-seeded Red Cloud 54-46 in the first round of the Class D-6 playoffs.
It left a speechless home crowd, players, and coaches.
After forcing consecutive turnovers, Pawnee City scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes, including the game winning 20 yard pass from Simon Osborne to Andy Maloley with 8.3 seconds to knock off the Warriors.
That final touchdown was the first time that Pawnee City led in the game.
Nothing quite says scoring at the right time like winning a game in thrilling fashion.
Red Cloud jumped out to a 22-6 lead. A 46-yard touchdown run form Kolton Kucera, a 65-yard run from Carson McCleary and a 25-yard touchdown run from Ben Ely put the home team in front early.
The Warriors looked well in control, but the Indians looked to battle back before half.
Pawnee City got within two scores with 6.2 seconds left. The Indians decided to kick it deep and Ely made them pay as he took the kickoff 64 yards to pay dirt to give the Warriors a 38-18 halftime lead.
Pawnee City did not want a repeat of the teams' previous matchup on Oct. 15.
The Indians came out of the locker room and scored quickly to cut the deficit to 14, but Red Cloud answered right back when McCleary took a pitch and went 43 yards to increase the lead back to 20.
The teams went back and forth on turnovers before the quarter ended but Pawnee City took advantage of the turnover from Red Cloud and turned it into points when Osborne connected with Kyle Gyhra for a three-yard touchdown pass to bring the Indians back.
Pawnee City forced another Warriors turnover early in the fourth quarter and scored on a five-yard touchdown run from Bryce Gyhra to put the Indians within six points at 46-40.
Red Cloud had a nice drive going until McCleary was stripped and Pawnee City's Kyle Gyhra pounced on the ball and gave the ball back to their offense.
The Indians took advantage of the fumble and found their way to the end zone on three plays, ending in a 24-yard touchdown run from Gavin Baker.
After a blocked two-point conversion, the score was tied.
With under four minutes to go, Red Cloud drove down to the Indians 4, but McCleary was again stripped and it was recovered by the Indians' Kyle Gyhra.
Pawnee City drove the ball down the field in nine plays that was finished by the 20-yard touchdown pass from Osborne to Andy Maloley to complete the stunning upset 54-46.
"Pawnee City is a very good football team," said Red Cloud head coach Jason Heldt. "I felt like we have been tough all year. We just came up short and it was a bad deal."
Red Cloud's senior class ended on a sour note, but had storied careers.
"I think they have won 27 games in their careers," Heldt said. "They came in as freshman and we haven't won a game in two years and they did everything they were suppose to do. They got into the weight room and got bigger, faster, stronger and it shown. They did everything they were asked."
The Red Cloud offense was clicking for three quarters, but the Pawnee defense stepped up and pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter. The Indians caused two turnovers late to bring them back.
"We needed points in the fourth and couldn't get any. We fumbled the ball twice in the last two possessions and we cannot do that," Heldt said. "You can't win close games like that and not put points on the board."
Red Cloud ends its season at 8-1. Pawnee City improves its record to 6-3. Now the Indians will host a home game against the No. 6 seed Wallace next Friday.
No. 12 McCool Junction 28, No. 7 Franklin (subhed)
McCool Junction shut out Franklin in the second half and knocked off the Flyers 28-20 Friday night in the first round of the six-man playoffs.
Jake Harrison ran 16 times for 159 yards and scored a touchdown. Harrison also caught a touchdown for seven yards and Miles Cleveland hauled in six passes for 84 yards, including a touchdown.
McCool…………..8 8 12 0 — 28
Franklin………….7 13 0 0 — 20