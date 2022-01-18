HARVARD — For Maria Perez, wrestling at Harvard High School has become a one-girl show.
Ideally, of course, this is hardly the scenario that either she or head coach Terry Owens had envisioned prior to the start of the season. But since she is the only one girl to come out for the team’s first sanctioned season, both she and Owens have committed to establishing the program to the best of their collective ability.
Perez wrestled for the better part of two seasons with the boys team as a freshman and sophomore. When injured by a male wrestler during a match last season, her mother gave her an ultimatum: wrestle only girls the rest of the way or give up the sport. She chose to remain, limiting her competition to boys teams with female wrestlers.
This year, she has no peers to train with as she prepares for matches, relying solely on Owens for guidance and mat time as she strives to represent the school at each match. Though she’s won but a handful of matches to date, she and Owens continue to seek out matches wherever they may be found to maximize her season.
“I just try to put her in the best positions I can,” Owens said. “Last year, she could practice with the boys, but with sanctioning the girls this year, they can’t practice with the boys, so she is having to practice with me.
“Sometimes that can be good, but then the weight difference is bad for her because she doesn’t get the real feel of wrestling a person her size. I stay as light as I can — I’ve been doing this (coaching) for 30 years — but still my size creates a bit of a challenge.”
The same is the case in Superior, where Stacy Cheyenne is the lone Wildcat wrestling for the girls team. So far, Cheyenne is 2-4 in her matches.
For Perez, who began wrestling in the eighth grade at the suggestion of a teacher, the absence of at least one teammate in the program has made this season a bit more challenging than previous seasons. The lone figure representing the girl’s team, she carries the entire program on her shoulders, a burden she struggles to shrug off each time she takes to the mat to compete.
“Sometimes that’s a little hard,” she said of her role. “I just do the best I can and try to be focused when I do it. I try not to think about pressure.”
Yet despite her best efforts, nervousness sometimes paralyzes her performances on the mat, leaving her second-guessing herself in spite of her marked improvements demonstrated during practices.
“I can be nervous in meets,” she said. “It makes me feel stuck. If I put my nerves to one side, I can do better.”
Owens believes her sub-500 record (2-10) is deceiving, given what she has shown in practice sessions. The challenge going forward will be getting her to exhibit that same aggressiveness shown during practices in matches.
“She practices really good, but when she gets on the mat, she’s not very aggressive,” Owens said. “That’s not good in wrestling. I don’t know if she’s just a little scared or what. Once she figures that out she’ll be a decent wrestler.”
In the meantime, Owens said he will continue to seek out matches to build her experience as they both look ahead to post-season competition.
“When she’s had 10 matches and is wrestling some girls who have had 30 matches, that’s a little tough,” he said. “Finding a tournament where you can get five matches in a day has been hard to find.”
He believes a change to the rule prohibiting girls from wrestling boys in practice would be a step in the right direction, especially for teams like his dealing with roster limitations. Without such change, girls like Perez will continue to wrestle at a disadvantage, with fewer opportunities to improve themselves because of their limited access to competition.
“I’m not happy with that rule,” Owens said. “In years past, they’ve always been able to participate with boys. I don’t get it.
“If you want this sport to grow, you are going to have to have a little leeway for smaller schools that are going to maybe get one or two girls out. I think a lot of coaches feel the way I do. That rule has got to be changed.”