KENESAW — Sandy Creek put together the perfect quarter Thursday night to keep its season alive and possibly end Kenesaw’s.
No, really. The Cougars (13-12) finished their Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 final a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter of a come-from-behind win over the host Blue Devils, 51-39.
“When they came to the bench at the end of the third quarter, they sat down and we said that it was time to go,” said Cougars coach Cole Wiseman. “I told them that (Kenesaw) stepped up and made some shots and now it’s our turn to do that.”
Mission accomplished.
Sandy Creek’s only miss in the fourth came at the free throw line, where it was 5-for-6 in closing time.
The sophomore duo of Jack Clark and Ethan Shaw scored 21 of the team’s 24 fourth-quarter points. Shaw had 11 and Clark 10.
Trailing 35-27 going into the last frame, SC went on a 19-4 run before Kenesaw burned a timeout. The Blue Devils were 1-for-9 in the quarter and went without a bucket for the final 3:30 of the game.
“The boys stepped up, and Ethan (Shaw) and Jack (Clark) took the game into their hands. All the credit to them,” said Wiseman.
“I got to give (Sandy Creek) credit. They hit the shots when they needed to,” said Kenesaw coach Jack Einrem.
The Blue Devils did as much early on, answering a 7-0 Cougar run at the start of the game with a 9-2 stretch to end the first quarter.
Randyn Uden splashed a 3-pointer, and Blake Steer, Adam Denkert and Jravin Suck each knocked down a bucket.
Sandy Creek came out with a 1-3-1 zone, but Kenesaw (17-7 managed to find some good looks against it underneath.
“We really attacked that 1-3-1 well. I was worried about their height. We took it right at them,” said Einrem.
The Cougars turned up the pressure defensively in the second half, using a mix of man and zone. Putting Shaw on Kenesaw’s Lane Kelley proved beneficial for Wiseman.
“I thought our pressure got to them,” said Wiseman. “Both Ethan and Lane are great players. We decided in the third quarter that Ethan was going to guard Kelley. Ethan plays really good on defense because of his IQ.”
“I knew that they were going to take Lane away. It was a great battle. Two great players going at it,” Einrem said.
Kelley gave the Blue Devils some momentum in the third quarter as he scored 10 of a team-high 11 points in the frame.
“At this time of the year, basketball is a momentum sport especially when there is two good teams going at it,” Wiseman said. “There are going to be some runs. The kids are going to be in rhythm.”
Sandy Creek knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth. One from Shaw and two from Clark.
Suck scored the Blue Devils lone bucket in the fourth quarter and Blake Steer knocked down two free throws in the frame.
Shaw led all scorers with 22 points.
“Those two stepped up and hit a lot of big shots for us,” Wiseman said.
Sandy Creek will now have to wait to see who its opponent will be in a district final next week. Game time will either be Monday or Tuesday.
“This is first district final as a head coach,” Wiseman said. “I told the boys it is the postseason. The team who we’ll play is 2-0 just like us and its one game to go to state.
“We need to continue our style of basketball. We don’t have to do anything special. The things that we do special are what we do day-in and day-out and that is what separates us from other teams. We need to focus on what we do.”
Sandy Creek..........9 10 8 24 — 51
Kenesaw................9 11 15 4 — 39
Sandy Creek (51)
Ethan Shaw 22, Jack Clark 12, Oliver Oglesby 7, Kadyn Clark 6, Drake Lally 2, Vojta Povolny 2
Kenesaw (39)
Lane Kelley 11, Blake Steer 6, Jravin Suck 6, Randyn Uden 5, Adam Denkert 4, Joel Katzberg 3, Jack Ryan 2, Tate Uden 2