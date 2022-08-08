PERU — Peru State College on Monday announced its plans for a campus facelift in the athletic realm.
Founded in 1867 as Nebraska's first institution of higher education, Peru State will undertake its "largest construction project in the history ... both in terms of square footage and investment," the release said.
The project has been names ROAR — Renewed Opportunities for Activity and Recreation, and includes a five-building campus makeover that will add more than 104,000 square feet of indoor space to the campus.
Benefitting from the project specifically will be the school's baseball, softball and football programs.
Peru State is a member of the Heartland of America Conference and the NAIA. The Bobcats often play Hastings College in non-conference competition in multiple sports.
Estimated at $14.6 million, it's the most expensive update to the campus in its 155 years.
Though millions of dollars have been invested in campus renovations and additions in the past two decades, ROAR will yield the first new buildings at Peru in more than 40 years.
More than $10 million has already been secured for the project, coming from the State of Nebraska and from other college resources, according to college president Michael Evans. Alumni and friends will be called upon to gift the remaining $4 million.
“The dedication among our alumni and friends for the success of this college gives me confidence we will succeed in meeting our goal,” Evans said. “The level of passion for this college is not something I’ve seen anywhere else.”
Addressing a critical need
With 13 varsity and five junior varsity sports programs vying for time and space in the Wheeler Activity Center, typically starting at 6 a.m., time for recreational activities and for intramural sports is exceedingly tight.
“Our facilities are overtaxed,” Evans said. “It’s a challenge for us to offer opportunities to keep our students moving. To get students off their phones and out from behind their computer screens, we need to expand our facilities.”
Beyond relieving pressure on the Wheeler Center and providing recreation space for students, ROAR will be a boon to Bobcat Athletics, Evans noted, and might one day allow Peru State to develop additional competitive sports.
Officials are finalizing designs, with a goal that construction can begin in the spring of 2023. If fundraising and construction goals are met, they could be open as early as fall of 2024.
Three of the buildings will grace the area near the baseball and softball fields at the Centennial Complex south of the main campus. The other two will be built on a practice field north of the Oak Bowl stadium.
The largest components are large air-supported, artificially-turfed domes at each site. The multi-purpose venues will allow for more recreational, intramural and club sports activities, and for Bobcat sports teams to practice indoors during inclement weather.
Clubs, organizations, and other groups throughout the region will also be able to reserve the facilities for camps, reunions, and other events.