As the saying goes, practice makes perfect.
On Monday afternoon, practice made Peshek.
Adams Central senior Joe Peshek executed not one, but two clutch plays for the Patriots in a 7-5 victory over Platteview at Duncan Field.
Peshek laced a two-out, go-ahead single in the fifth and turned a non-traditional game-ending double play in the top of the seventh with an outfield assist.
He immediately credited his preparation.
"That's why practice is important, because whatever you do in practice translates into the game," Peshek said.
The Patriots (2-1) shouldn't alter their routine much then following their second consecutive win.
Adams Central led early, rallied with assistance from Platteview pitching struggles, and then held on with Peshek's heroics.
Trailing 7-5, the Trojans (3-5) opened their final at bat with a single and a double to put the tying run on second against Nick Conant.
After the AC closer settled in with a strikeout, Platteview's Alex Draper worked a full-count and floated the pay-off to right field.
The ball wasn't hit terribly deep, but Trojan coach Bryan Dutcher elected to send his runner from third base.
Peshek secured the catch and aired out towards home plate. The ball was in perfect line and beat the runner by more than a step, though Dezmond Straatmann's rough-and-tumble slide provided a challenge for AC catcher Jaxen Gangwish, who applied the tag to Straatmann's lower half.
"Jaxen did a great job holding onto the ball because he got trucked. He is probably going to need stitches in his chin," said AC coach Travis McCarter.
"To hold onto that ball, to make the final out — overall, just an exciting play and great execution by everyone involved."
McCarter said he was surprised to see the runner heading for home in that situation, down two runs with two outs on the catch.
"Most right fielders are going to have a nice arm," said McCarter, whose team is at Fairbury on Tuesday.
Peshek, also a pitcher for the Patriots, proved he does.
In the fifth, Peshek showcased his bat.
Facing a full count with the bases loaded, Peshek laced a center-cut fastball back up the box to clear the bags.
His three-run single scored Jayden Teichmeier, Conant and Gangwish, who were all in motion on the pitch.
"I just kind of took a deep breath and loosened up," Peshek said. "I told myself if it was there I was going to hit it. If not, we'll get a run anyway. It was dead red right down the middle, so I knew it was coming."
The hit, which in theory was the game-winner as McCarter suggested, came off of Platteview reliever Tucker Riha, who was in mop-up duty behind starter Austin Krenzer.
"Joe is a guy who doesn't strike out a whole lot, so I was so happy to see him come in in that scenario and get us a big hit in a big moment," McCarter said.
The Patriots knocked out Krenzer with two outs in the inning and following three walks, two hit batsmen and a pair of wild pitches that surrendered the Trojans' 2-1 lead.
Platteview gained its edge in the third on a triple by Draper that beat Hyatt Collins' glove in centerfield and skipped past him.
"Hyatt is such a good athlete and he believes he is capable of making every play," McCarter said. "I don't think he realized how much that ball died... so that was a tough play and it's probably not a do-or-die situation there."
The Trojans trailed for the first two innings after Lucus Gabriel drew a lead off walk to start the game and scored on a single by Conant.
The visitors didn't fold when they went down by four runs either. Two Patriot errors with two outs contributed to the Trojans' three-run sixth that tightened the margin.
Carter Grossdidier slapped an RBI single before Nathan Thomas reached on a throwing error by Jaron Johnson at third base and a mishandled ball by Conant at short allowed Tayt Frauendorf aboard.
Conant also bobbled the next grounder he fielded up the middle, but recovered in time to record the final out of the inning.
That was the end of the line anyway for Gabriel, who struck out four and walked just one.
"I I thought Lucus threw a phenomenal game," McCarter said. "I think those guys are a lot better hitting team than they showed. Lucus was hitting the corners, down in the zone.
"He was ahead of those guys all day and I was sop proud of him. I thought he threw a phenomenal game, as a pitching coach. He was working two pitches for strikes and (if) we make a couple plays behind him, it's his game, he's the player of the game, because nobody scores."
PHS (3-5)............002 003 0 — 5 8 1
AC (2-1)..............100 051 x — 7 5 2
W — Lucus Gabriel. L — Austin Krenzer.
S — Nick Conant.
2B — AC, Jaron Johnson. P, Keegan Stobbe.
3B — P, Alex Draper.