Beau Petersen, of Gretna, and Julia Karmazin, of Omaha, captured their first Nebraska Golf Association titles Wednesday afternoon at Lochland Country Club.

Petersen won the 56th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, played in Hastings for the first time since 1982, at 5-under par while Karmazin finished at 10-over 226 to win the 23rd Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.

Big G
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0