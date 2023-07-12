Beau Petersen, of Gretna, and Julia Karmazin, of Omaha, captured their first Nebraska Golf Association titles Wednesday afternoon at Lochland Country Club.
Petersen won the 56th Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, played in Hastings for the first time since 1982, at 5-under par while Karmazin finished at 10-over 226 to win the 23rd Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship.
Petersen rose to the occasion the last two days, posting the low-round of the tournament, a 68, on Tuesday to surge into the lead. The Gretna rising senior then held on for a one-stroke win over Elkhorn’s Trevor Gutschewski.
“I’m just at a loss for words,” Petersen, who shot 73 in the final round, said. “It’s been a good week.”
Try good summer.
After tying for 15th at the Class A state meet in May, Petersen qualified last month for the U.S. Junior Amateur in Charleston, S.C., which plays July 24-29 at Daniel Island Club.
Petersen carded a 69 at
Awarii Dunes in Axtell on June 15 to secure his spot.
On Wednesday, he etched his name on his first NGA trophy with a finishing par on Lochland’s 18th hole.
“Shout out to my caddy Nolan Johnson, for sticking it out for three days,” Petersen said.
“We stuck to our game plan and everything worked out.”
Petersen led by three strokes heading into the final round but watched the lead thin as Gutschewski pieced together the best round of the day — a 3-under 69 — to finish 4-under for the tournament.
Gutschewski, the defending champion in the event, saw a streak of 24 straight holes without a bogey end on No. 12. But he finished the round with five pars and a birdie to put pressure on Petersen to at least par the last.
Petersen needed a handful of par saves, especially on the back nine, to maintain his lead.
He birdied the 13th to go up three, then gave the stroke back on the par 4 14th. Petersen left himself a tester on 15 after a lag putt came up well short. He parred 16 with a tap-in and then rimmed a putt in for par on 17.
“There were a few big (par saves),” Petersen said with a smile.
Gutschewski, who fired an opening 73 and second-round 70, admitted he was frustrated with the end result, feeling like he left birdies on the course.
“I just gave myself a lot of looks, and that’s all you can do,” he said. “Obviously Beau played well and came out on top. It is what it is.”
Porter Topp, who with Gutschewski won the Class A team title for Omaha Westside in May, finished third at 3-under. Westside teammate Jackson Benge and Sam Vocelka tied for fourth at 2-under.
Karmazin led wire-to-wire to win the girls event, first hosted by Lochland in 2001 and later in 2005. She held a five-stroke advantage after Monday’s opening round, then watched Madison Murnan trim it to one on Tuesday with the only par 72 round during the entire girls event.
The soon-to-be senior at Elkhorn North, though, didn’t falter during the final 18 holes, winning by three strokes over Murnan and 17 other golfers who made the cut line, which was set at 22-over par following Tuesday’s second round.
“It’s incredible,” Karmazin said of winning the title. “I’ve dreamt of this forever. I’ve been playing in these since I was like 12 or 13. My sister has gone through it, she’s now too old, and it’s me left.
“I was just really excited to come out and be on top after the first day and stay there through the second day. Then it was just about closing it out and putting up a solid performance.”
Karmazin closed with a 5-over 77 for a 54-hole total of 226 to claim her — and also the family’s — first NGA trophy.
The 2021 Class B NSAA state champion said this victory topped them all.
“This is more exciting,” Karmazin said. “It’s just the best girls in Nebraska are here and to compete against them and say that I’ve beaten them, it’s awesome.”
Karmazin turned in a 37 on the back nine, where she began her round, then closed with a 40 on the front.
“Just a lot of mental toughness,” she said. “You’ve got to play the course, not play anybody else. Just get it in the bottom of the hole.”
Murnan carded a 79 on Wednesday to claim runner-up honors. Karsen Morrison, of North Platte, placed third with a 231, including a 77 in the final round that tied Karmazin for the day’s low round.
Boys final scores (54-holes)
1, Beau Petersen, Gretna, 70-68-73 211; 2, Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn, 73-70-69 212; 3, Porter Topp, Omaha, 72-69-72 213; T4, Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 74-69-71 214; T4, Jackson Benge, Omaha, 70-73-71 214; 6, Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72-73-71 216; 7, Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 69-74-74 217; 8, Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 71-71-76 218; T9, Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 74-75-71 220; T9, Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 77-70-73 220; 11, Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 73-75-73 221; T12, Nash Malone, Kearney, 76-75-71 222; T12, Zac McCormack, Omaha, 76-74-72 222; T12, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73-77-72 222; T15, Ryan Seevers, York, 78-73-72 223; T15, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 72-77-74 223; T17, Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 73-77-75 225; T17, Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 75-74-76 225; 19, Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 78-74-74 226; T20, William Barth, Omaha, 77-73-77 227; T20, Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 71-77-79 227.
Girls final scores (54 holes)
1, Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73-76-77 226; 2, Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-72-79 229; 3, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78-76-77 231; 4, Izabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78-76-78 232; 5, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82-71-80 233; 6, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78-78-78 234; 7, Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 79-77-82 238; 8, Erica Lee, Omaha, 79-78-82 239; 9, Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 83-76-83 242; 10, Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82-80-81 243; 11, Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 79-83-83 245; 12, Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 84-79-83 246; 13, Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 83-81-83; T14, Carly Brown, Omaha, 86-79-83 248; T14, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 83-81-84 248; 16, Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75-90-85 250; 17, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 83-82-89 254; 18, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 84-81-90 255