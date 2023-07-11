There’s a different Petersen atop the leaderboard after the second round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship.
Beau Petersen, of Gretna, rose to the top with a 4-under par 68 at Lochland Country Club to lead the field by three strokes heading into Wednesday’s final round.
His Tuesday round concluded with an eagle on the par 5 18th hole. He stuffed his approach close and made the downhill putt that broke to his right to turn in the day’s lowest score.
“I loved the read. My caddie gave me a great read and we rolled it end over end. I knew it was in the hole the whole way,” Petersen recalled in an interview posted to the Nebraska Golf Association’s Twitter account.
Round one leader Teddy Peterson, of Omaha, slipped into a tie for fourth after carding a 2-over 74 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Petersen got off to a hot start on the front nine for a second straight day and put the round in cruise control on the back nine until thrashing the pedal on the 18th.
Petersen said he’s favored the front nine this week. Hole Nos. 4-7 prove his point. Through two rounds, he is 5-under par on that stretch, birdieing 4, 5 and 7 each day.
“I’ve had good tee shots on those holes that set me up with good birdie chances and I just need to do that same thing tomorrow,” he said.
Porter Topp, of Omaha, made the climb into second place with a 3-under round on Tuesday. He was one of six players to shoot even par during the opening 18 holes.
“I’ve hit my driver really well so far, first day and today,” Topp said. “It’s not too long of a course, so I have a wedge or short iron on most holes.”
Topp was 4-under through 16 holes, then bogeyed the 17th and parred the 18th.
Gavin Gerch, of Lincoln, is solo third after scoring 71s on both days. He finished Tuesday’s round strong with consecutive birdies to end the round.
Four players, including defending champion Trevor Gutschewski, of Elkhorn, are tied at 1-under par. The cut line, which took the top 34 and ties, was 10-over.
Omaha’s Julia Karmazin retained the lead in the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship even though she fired a 76, which was three strokes worse than her opening score on Monday.
“I obviously didn’t play quite as well today,” Karmazin said, “and will obviously take some pointers in to tomorrow, but I just worked on my drive a bit this morning, straightened it up and stayed out of the trees a little more.”
Karmazin struggled on the back nine, carding a double bogey on the par 3 12th and bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14. She birdied the 15th and 16th before finishing bogey-par.
“My drives off the tee were a lot better today,” she said. “My putter wasn’t quite as hot (as Monday), but we sent a few in and got up and down a few times.”
Karmazin’s lead is by one stroke over Omaha’s Madison Murnan, who shot even par in the second round after an opening 78.
“I was 2-under through 15 (holes) and then I ended up getting two bogeys,” Murnan said. “That was a little disappointing, but I made some putts, hit greens and that helped.”
Lincoln’s Isabella Elgert showed the most improvement in the field, bettering her day one score by 11 strokes. Elgert fired a 1-under 71 and was the only girl in red figures for the round. She is four strokes behind the Karmazin.
“Today I just decided to have fun. I usually try to, I always do, but today I was just taking it a shot at a time and it really worked well for me,” she said.
Elgert lit up the front nine with five birdies opposite two bogeys to shoot 33. She was two over on the back nine.
“I’m just going to keep doing the same thing tomorrow,” she said.
The final round tees off Wednesday at 8 a.m. for boys and 8:50 for girls.
Boys 36-hole scores
1, Beau Petersen, Gretna, 70-68 138; 2, Porter Topp, Omaha, 72-69 141; 3, Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 71-71 142; T4, Jackson Benge, Omaha, 70-73 143; T4, Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn, 73-70 143; T4, Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 69-74 143; T4, Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 74-69 143; 8, Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72-73 145; 9, Miles Elgert, Lincoln, 77-70 147; T10, Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 73-75 148; T10, Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 71-77 148; T12, Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 74-75 149; T12, Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 75-74 149; T12, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 72-77 149; T15, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73-77 150; T15, William Barth, Omaha, 77-73 150; T15, Zac McCormack, Omaha, 76-74 150; T15, Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 73-77 150; T15, Ben Kottmeyer, Lincoln, 77-73 150; T20, Carson Kidlow, Lincoln, 74-77 151; T20, Trey Ruge, Omaha, 77-74 151; T20, Nash Malone, Kearney, 76-75 151; T20, Ryan Seevers, York, 78-73 151; T20, Porter Nelson, Lincoln, 78-73 151; 25, Kingston Solomon, Omaha, 78-74 152; T26, Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn, 81-72 153; T26, Knox Pocras, Omaha, 77-76 153; T26, Max Moss, Lincoln, 79-74 153; T26, Kyle Beaudin, Gretna, 79-74 153; T26, Sam Wells, St. Paul, 76-77 153; T26, Caleb Castillo, Brule, 77-76 153; T26, Harrison Weddell, Elkhorn, 81-72 153; T26, Jaxson Hinze, Waco, 76-77 153; T34, Owen Tucker, Lincoln, 78-76 154; T34, Carter Honnens, Lincoln, 76-78 154; T34, Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 75-79 154
Girls 36-hole scores
1, Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73-76 149; 2, Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78-72 150; 3, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82-71 153; T4, 78-76 154; T4, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78-76 154; T6, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78-78 156; T6, Naryn Kim, Lincoln 79-77 156; 8, Erica Lee, Omaha, 79-78 157; 9, Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 83-76 159; T10, Elly Honnens, Lincoln, 79-83 162; T10, Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82-80 162; 12, Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 84-79 163; T13, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 83-81 164; T13, Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 83-81 164; T15, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 83-82 165; T15, Carly Brown, Omaha, 86-79 165; T15, Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75-90 165; T15, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 84-81 165; CUT — Carleigh Reoh, Gretna, 82-86 168; Avery Van Horn, Lincoln, 82-86 168; Sophia Martin, Omaha, 87-84 171; Yve Nelson, Lincoln, 88-84 172; Kenna Mikos, Gretna 90-84 174; Kate Kelley, 85-89 174; Isabelle Gutschewski, Elkhorn, 92-82 174; Tori Schenkelberg 91-83 174; Madison Terranova, Omaha, 91-88 179; Ella Wright, Omaha, 92-88 180; Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 90-91 181; Chloe Diprima, Omaha, 91-91 182; Lucy Peterson, Omaha, 92-91 183; Lauren Murnan, Omaha, 96-88 184; Addy Powers, Omaha, 92-93 185; Olivia Ottman 93-92 185; Ellen McCann, Papillion, 100-96 196; Addyson Otten, Omaha, 100-101 201
Nebraska Junior Golf at Indianhead GC
GRAND ISLAND — Minden’s Kara Suchsland fired a career best 76 on Tuesday to win the girls’ 16-and-over division at Indianhead Golf Club.
Suchsland carded one birdie and 13 pars on the way to her 4-over par score at the Nebraska Junior Golf summer tour stop.
Fellow Whippet Callie Whitten turned in an 85 to finish third in the event. Doniphan’s Kelsey Essex was second with an 84.
Sutton’s Jadyn Friesen turned in a 76, with a pair of birdies on the card, to place third in the boys’ 16-and-over division. Adams Central’s Brayden Underwood tied for fifth with an 80.
Cole Redding, also from AC, was solo fifth in the boys’ 14-15 division. Redding scored an 80. Red Cloud’s Lukas Armstrong was tied for sixth with an 84.