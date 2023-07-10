Omaha’s Teddy Peterson made Lochland’s par 5s look easy in the opening round of the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship Monday.
Peterson, who graduated from Creighton Prep this spring, birdied all five of Lochland’s longest holes to shoot a 3-under 69 and lead the boys championship after the first round.
“I just went out there, hit some bombs, rolled a couple putts and tallied it up at the end,” said Peterson in a post-round interview posted to the Nebraska Golf Association’s Twitter account.
Peterson has a one-stroke lead over Beau Petersen, of Gretna, and Jackson Benge, of Omaha, who both finished 2-under par.
Beatrice’s Trey Beahr and Lincoln’s Gavin Gerch were also under par at 1-under 71. Three players finished even on the day while the remaining 94 boys who teed it up sit over par.
Peterson, who did not play a practice round, said his length off the tee played a key role in Monday’s score.
“Just hitting it far on the par 5s and chipping and putting,” he said.
Peterson, who teed off in the afternoon wave on Monday, tied for 15th at the Class A boys state golf meet in May.
The 2023 Class A champ, Porter Topp, is tied for sixth at even par.
Defending Junior Amateur champion Trevor Gutschewski, of Elkhorn, turned in a 1-over 73 on Monday.
Julia Karmazin leads the Nebraska Girls Amateur Championship by two strokes after her opening round 73.
The 2021 Class B state champion from Elkhorn North carded four birdies on the day, including the final two holes.
“My putter was rolling today,” Karmazin told NGA.
“I felt really good with my stroke. I’ve been working on it the last couple of weeks and it’s felt good. We just were rolling putts and felt confident. No three-putts today and got up-and-down a couple times and that was clutch.”
Grand Island’s Julia Messere is solo second after shooting a 75, which included an eagle on the par 5 18th.
Four players are tied at 6-over 78, including 2022 Class A runner-up Ellly Honnens, of Lincoln East.
Tee times for both boys and girls begin at 8 a.m Tuesday.
Boys Round 1 scores (Top 20)
1, Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 69; T2, Beau Petersen, Gretna, 70; T2, Jackson Benge, Omaha, 70; T4, Trey Baehr, Beatrice, 71; T4, Gavin Gerch, Lincoln, 71; T6, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 72; T6, Connor Steichen, Omaha, 72; T6, Porter Topp, Omaha, 72; T9, Emmanuel Jensen, York, 73; T9, Parker Bunting, Lincoln, 73; T9, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 73; T9, Tommy Kelley, Omaha, 73; T9, Trevor Gutschewski, Elkhorn, 73; T14, Christopher Whittle, Omaha, 74; T14, Alexander Combs, Roca, 74; T14, Carson Kidlow, Lincoln, 74; T14, Sam Vocelka, Omaha, 74; T18, Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 75; T18, Noah Carpenter, Lincoln, 75; T20, Andrew Nietfeldt, Elkhorn, 76; T20, Nash Malone, Kearney, 76; T20, Sam Wells, St. Paul, 76; T20, Zac McCormack, Omaha, 76; T20, Jaxson Hinze, Waco, 76; T20, Brody Rogers, Tekamah, 76; T20, Carter Honnens, Lincoln, 76
Girls Round 1 scores (Top 20)
1, Julia Karmazin, Omaha, 73; 2, Julia Messere, Grand Island, 75; T3, Madison Murnan, Omaha, 78; T3, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus, 78; T3, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78; T3, Isabella Pesicka, Omaha, 78; T7, Erica Lee, Omaha, 79; T7, Elly Honnens, Lincolln, 79; T7, Naryn Kim, Lincoln, 79; T10, Carleigh Reoh, Gretna, 82; T10, Avery Van Horn, Lincoln, 82; T10, Brooke Thiele, Wahoo, 82; T10, Isabella Elgert, Lincoln, 82; T14, Cali Wisdom, Omaha, 83; T14, Hailey Kenkel, Grand Island, 83; T14, KayLynn Jorgensen, Minden, 83; T14, Camryn Johnson, Berwyn, 83; T18, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 84; T18, Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont, 84; 20, Kate Kelley, Omaha, 85