Through two preseason matches, Hastings College has watched its lineup take form and goals fly into the net.
The Broncos have scored seven goals in 180 minutes of preseason against Northeast Community College and Nebraska-Kearney.
Dekota Schubert, the team’s leading scorer from last season, had three goals against the Lopers to put her ahead of Miley Prine and Naomi Pedroza (two goals each) in exhibition play.
Those goals, of course, don’t count toward a season total by official standards, but they matter in terms of establishing positions and playing time.
HC coach Jade Ovendale has been impressed with her forwards and team when it’s in the attacking half as a whole.
Defense has been shaky to start, but should solidify as a backline is set.
“We’re still trying to put the pieces together, so when we travel to William Woods (for the first official game), we’re a little more compact in terms of where we’re headed,” Ovendale said last week.
She was a bit frustrated with the NAIA Broncos tying against the junior college Hawks, but said the shut out of D-II UNK was “a nice step forward” in the preseason ahead of HC’s first game in Missouri this weekend.
Schubert will again be a hug piece to the puzzle, having been a first team all-conference selection last year with 14 goals and five assists.
Up front, she’ll have plenty of assistance from a trio of former Hastings High Tigers as well as Prine and Eva Dunker.
Dulce Lopez does all the little things well, Ovendale said, and Naomi and Sara Pedroza bring a different energy to the pitch that allows them separation from defenders.
The Pedrozas were on back-to-back national qualifiers at Northeast Community College prior to coming to HC.
“Dulce is one of the best players in the GPAC, I believe,” Ovendale said.
“We have a really nice choice (at forward),” Ovendale said. “Omi and Miley both give us something completely different... We’ve got a lot of options.
“I still think we’ve just got to figure out our starting back four. They’re really giving me a difficult decision. That means we’ve got great depth, we’ve got players we can trust who are not starting.”