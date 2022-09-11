In the next two weeks, the Hastings College cross country teams will be minnows in shark-infested waters.
Lying ahead are meets featuring hundreds of runners in Lincoln, then Louisville, Kentucky, and beyond.
Saturday’s small-scale Bronco Stampede ran more like a practice for the women and, especially, for the men.
The Bronco women, at least, had an opponent — College of St. Mary — while the men competed only against each other on a course drawn up at Lake Hastings. Most of the usual school entries dropped out for a variety of reasons.
Hastings would have been running either way Saturday, meet or not, said coach Ryan Mahoney.
“But (a practice is) never the same as a race,” he said during a post-race drizzle Saturday morning on the lake’s south side.
So it was still important that the team went through its pre-race routine, from the night before, to morning of, to stepping to the starting line.
“Running against each other is still a race. Putting on the jersey, doing a real meet warm up, putting on the spikes on is always a little different,” Mahoney said.
Veronica Pinkerton still had the race bug for the Broncos, who opened the season with a night race in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last week.
Pinkerton broke away from the pack and finished 22 seconds ahead of her roommate, Madison Gerken, to win the 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 26.63 seconds.
“With less competition, it’s hard to find the adrenaline to push yourself, so I was just focused on my form to maximize the efficiency, for sure,” Pinkerton said. “I looked at my watch every now and then, but I was just focused on running efficiently than my time.”
Her time was an 11-second improvement from the Augustana Twilight meet. Also finishing with lower times were Gerken, Shania Santos and Landry Hinkson, which surprised Mahoney.
“We had quite a few season PRs today and our course is much slower than Augustana’s course, even though the weather was nice,” Mahoney said.
It was partially due to the course set up, too. Mahoney wanted a fast first mile.
“We did that on purpose to get used to getting out at a faster pace, so when we get into a bigger race and there’s a lot of people around, we can kind of fall back on that,” Mahoney said. “That was done by design and they executed that pretty well.”
Pinkerton said she’s an “aggressive” starter anyway. But Mahoney also instructed the Broncos to run in packs.
“It’s really hard for me,” she said with a laugh. “I always start off with a strong first mile and try to maintain from there and have a kick again. At the last 1K I had to bring it back into gear and make sure my form was strong for the finish.”
Said Mahoney: “(Pinkerton) looked smooth today.”
Seven of the first 10 women across the line were Broncos; the other three Flames from College of St. Mary, including third-place finisher Chloe Inhelder (20:13.56).
Last year’s winner, Santos was fourth, crossing in 20:33.39. She’s still nursing an injury to her right leg.
Gerken (19:48.22) took a trip to Peru and is getting back into shape.
“Sometimes ladies get locked into a place, they don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings,” Mahoney said. “Our women have even talked about, like, ‘If you feel good, go, it helps the team.’ I like that they were kind of changing positions around today.”
Admittedly, Mahoney didn’t to watch much of the race. And yes, it was a single race; the HC men and both women’s teams ran off the same starting gun for different distances.
As race organizer, other duties pinned Mahoney to one side of the course. So he didn’t see his top men’s finisher Alec Garcia blow by Deshawn Burks about 100 yards from the finish line for the gold in the 8-kilometer race.
Garcia, who finished in 28:14.43, didn’t think he’d be near the head of the pack as he has a lingering Achilles’ injury.
“I just got this burst of energy,” he said. “I just focused on the (runner) in front of me and it felt great as I crossed the finish line.”
Burks is one of four freshmen — three who raced — to run their first 8K. He completed the distance in 28:16.15.
“That’s invaluable experience,” Mahoney said.
Zach Hole was third at 28:21.38, Tatum Jelleberg fourth in 28:39.51 and Christian Wiegert fifth (29.26:84) of eight participants.
Mahoney applauded the men’s team for their pace and motivation despite the lack of outside competition.
“With other teams here, our times definitely would have been better today,” Garcia said. “I think we all did better than last meet.
“We stuck together and I just feel like that’s going to help us in the future, especially with this being our first official 8K run. Today helped us know how we can work in a pack.”
For being such a small meet, the Broncos still drew a healthy home crowd, which Pinkerton was thankful for.
“Our new athletic director (Chris Clements) brought out a bunch of people to cheer,” she said. “Even though there weren’t a ton of competitors around, it was still nice to have spectators cheering us on, which really, really helps when we’re struggling out there.”
Men’s 8K (all HC)
1, Alec Garcia 28:14.43; 2, Deshawn Burks 28:16.15; 3, Zach Hole 28:21.38; 4, Tatum Jelleberg 28:39.51; 5, Christian Wiegert 29:26.84; 6, Aaron Ochsner 31:15.29; 7, Luke Lewandowski 32:34.40; 8, Sam Wise 33:44.23
Women’s 5K (top 10)
1, Veronica Pinkerton, HC, 19:26.63; 2, Madison Gerken, HC, 19:48.22; 3, Chloe Inhelder, CSM, 20:13.56; 4, Shania Santos, HC, 20:33.39; 5, Landry Hinkson, HC, 20:48.69; 6, Jilee Golus, HC, 21:00.89; 7, Jocelyn Farhar, CSM, 21:04.06; 8, Elizabeth Baade, HC, 21:11.08; 9, Mikayla Seebohm, HC, 21:19.98; 10, Corinne Mead, CSM, 21:29.75