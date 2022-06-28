When the last out was caught in center field, most of the Sodbusters dispersed to sign autographs for kids, converse with their host families, and pack up to leave.
Head coach Luke Bay perched himself on field level on the railing of his team’s third base dugout, arms crossed, eyes glaring far ahead of him in right field.
Bay knows it’s summer ball; it’s supposed to be fun. But the coach also wants to win. And his Sodbusters haven’t done much of it lately.
Tuesday’s 7-3 loss to Western Nebraska marked the fifth straight loss for Hastings.
For the Pioneers, though, their win clinched a playoff spot as they’re 17-10 and in first place of the Nebraskaland Division at the midway point.
That’s why Bay was watching. How do winners handle big wins? Western Nebraska is a proven title contender. The Pios won the Expedition League title in the 2018 inaugural season. They were runners-up in 2019. Their franchise win-loss record, to date, is 174-101.
Bay’s eyes tracked a pair of Pioneer players wielding water coolers to the team’s postgame huddle just beyond the divide of Duncan Field’s infield turf and natural outfield grass.
That water soon crashed over the shoulders of Western’s head coach Antonio Garcia.
“It’s awesome for our guys to clinch a playoff spot,” the freshly soaked Garcia said. “We still want to win in the second half obviously, but it doesn’t mean as much.”
With their lineup, the Pioneers might not have trouble winning in the second half anyway.
Their top five hitters on Tuesday produced all 12 of the team’s hits. They finished a combined 12-for-24 with five RBI.
Leadoff Eric Smelko had the most hits (4) in the bunch while Jace Jeremiah drove in three runs; two with his single in the second inning.
“Those five guys, our ‘dudes,’ clutched up today, and that was awesome to see,” Garcia said.
Bay hasn’t had such a luxury with his lineup as of late.
“We’re just trying to do too much,” Bay said. “What made us great that first few weeks during the honeymoon phase was playing hard and playing to who we are.
“Right now, we’re playing for our (individual) numbers at the beginning and we’re not really trying to win games until the eighth or ninth inning.”
Danny Garcia knocked three hits for the Sodbusters while Teagan Tamiya had two.
Tamiya’s first hit was a single to lead off the third. Garrett Kennedy followed with a one-bagger and Trevor Mattson plated both with a monster double in the left-center cap.
That was Hastings’ only offense for the first seven innings. Western Nebraska opened with a run in the first and four more in the second off Sodbuster starter Jacob Schroeder.
“We saw Schroeder last Friday and he threw a lot of fastballs early in counts, so I wanted our guys to go up there ready to hit a fastball,” Garcia said. “That’s what they did tonight and it was awesome to see.”
Western Nebraska, at one point Tuesday, swung at the first pitch in 14-of-28 at-bats. As the game wore on, the gap widened to 16-of-39 at-bats.
Schroeder lasted just two innings and took the loss having given up five runs on seven hits. He struck out one and walked two Pioneers.
“Jake’s been good all summer long,” Bay said. “He just wasn’t able to get ahead and stay ahead.”
Drew D’Ambra picked up the slack and logged the next five innings. He held the Pioneers to just two runs on four hits while fanning seven and walking none.
“When we had someone come in who could get ahead, we threw up zeros,” Bay said.
But the game was soured for the Sodbusters from the start.
Two infield singles and a two-out knock in the first by Western’s Isaac Lopez broke the ice.
A one-out walk in the second followed by a double from Smelko set the table for a bloop single by Jeremiah. Two more singles and an error gave the Pios a 5-0 lead after 1 1/2 frames.
Western Nebraska added two more in the sixth with help from a misplayed ball in right field that turned a single by Jeremiah into a pseudo inside-the-park home run.
The Sodbusters, who slipped to last place in the division, were slated to play the Pioneers at home again Wednesday, but the game was postponed as it conflicted with American Legion games.
Hastings won’t play again until Friday in Casper.
Bay said the time off should be productive, especially for him.
“I need to figure out what I can do better as a coach to motivate these guys to play a certain way,” he said. “I haven’t been doing that and I’ve got to find a way to get that yet.”
Pioneers (17-10)..............140 002 000 — 7 12 2
Sodbusters (14-13)..........002 000 010 — 3 9 3
W — Gunnar Nartker. L — Jacob Schroeder.
2B — P, Eric Smelko. S, Trevor Mattson.