GERING — Western Nebraska used a four-run eighth inning to topple the Hastings Sodbusters Friday night at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering.
The Pioneers (16-5) won their fifth straight game, and ninth in their last 10, 7-3 over the slumping ‘Busters (6-14).
Tyler Davis and Eric Smolko led the Pioneers’ offensive charge with 3-for-4 nights at the dish. Davis drove in three and launched his third home run of the season.
Winning pitcher Luke Short muted the Sodbusters to one run on six hits through five innings and the bullpen did the rest, including a three inning save from Charlie Deeds, who was clipped for two runs on two hits.
Laif Hultine took the loss for Hastings. He threw seven innings and gave up four runs on six hits and two walks. Manny Herrera got knocked for three runs on three hits while recording one out in the eighth.
Cole Dawson, JT Cafferty, and Trevor Mattson each recorded a pair of hits for the Sodbusters. Treyton Kozal added a double.
The teams meet Saturday at 7:35 p.m. and finish the series Sunday afternoon.
HAS (6-14)........................000 100 002 — 3 9 0
WNP (16-5)......................001 010 14x — 7 9 0
W — Luke Short. L — Laif Hultine.
S — Charlie Deeds.
2B — H, Mattson, Kozal. W, Cutter.
HR — W, Davis.