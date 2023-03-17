For the Adams Central baseball, the time to shine is now.
With only two players lost to graduation from last year’s starting nine, the Patriots are poised to pick up where they left off last season, with aspirations of grandeur fanned by years of playing together.
And with its drop to Class C this season from Class B, head coach Travis McCarter has every reason to believe this could be the best season the Patriots have had since the program started in 2019.
“We’ve had the same group of kids for three years now,” said McCarter, who had a previous stop at Hastings College as an assistant.
“The core group we have has been starting for two to three years, and our pitching has been the same all those years. We’ve got a lot of experience, and the guys have some high expectations.
“Our kids have been together since they were 12-13 years old (in youth programs) and know their roles on the team. Now that they are 16, 17, and 18 years of age, that makes a big difference. We’ve got a lot of confidence. The goal is to go out and win one inning at a time, but the big picture is to not only to go to state, but to put ourselves in a position to win it.”
Much of the team’s success will be determined by its pitching staff, which McCarter describes as deep and talented. Anchoring the staff is senior southpaw Creighton Jacobitz. The team’s No. 1 starter three years running, he’ll look to build on his 2-1 season from last year by using his above-average fastball, college-level curve ball, and competitive nature to keep hitters guessing.
The team’s workhorse last season, Jacobitz fanned a team-high 42 in 29 innings opposite 13 walks with a 3.86 ERA.
“He’s learned how to compete,” McCarter said. “That can be a battle sometimes. He’s not going to give in if he doesn’t have his best stuff.”
Senior right-hander Joe Peshek, also the team’s starting right fielder, figures to be another strong option in the No. 2 slot in the rotation. A standout who won the opening game in the district tournament last season, he’ll rely heavily on his above-average fastball and post-season experience to build upon his 19 innings of work last year. A strikeout pitcher with pinpoint control, he walked just six while striking out 24 en route to a 2-0 record.
Junior right-hander Lucus Gabriel figures to see plenty of action on the field in various positions. The team’s top relief pitcher last year, he posted a 2-1 record with a 2.30 ERA in eight appearances.
Like many of his teammates, Gabriel feels at home playing multiple positions on the field, a reflection of McCarter’s managerial style that strives to give each player a diverse skill set to draw upon when needed.
“I want these kids to leave Adams Central and go on and play college ball and be able to tell their coach they can play three or four positions,” he said. “In my eyes, that gives them the best chance to get on the field at the next level.”
In that same mindset, junior shortstop Nick Conant is expected to collect innings on the mound as needed. Conant defeated state-champions Elkhorn North last season, using a heavy fastball thrown in the low-to-mid-80s and two different breaking balls to accomplish the task. On the season, he posted a 2-2 record in 17 2/3 innings with 15 walks, 23 strikeouts, and a 3.17 earned run average.
“He’s just a good athlete on the mound,” McCarter said. “He’s good at picking guys off and fielding his position. He understands there is more than one way to get a guy out.”
At the plate, Gabriel figures to hit leadoff, with junior left fielder Jayden Teichmeier and senior catcher Jaxen Gangwish in close proximity behind him. Gabriel, who batted eighth last season, boasted an on base percentage of over .500, while Gangwish, Conant, senior centerfielder Hyatt Collins, and junior Teichmeier all posted averages just below .400.
With only so-so team power at the plate, the Patriots will again rely heavily on making contact and using line drives to produce runs, a strategy that bodes well when playing in a ballpark as spacious as Duncan Field, McCarter said.
“I preach line drives and ground balls,” McCarter said. “Our field is one of the biggest in the country, and we’re not all 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. I want our guys to put pressure on the defense so they have to catch the ball and throw the ball to get us out.”
Having no dedicated practice area to speak of, Adams Central has struggled at times with its infield defense, a shortcoming McCarter said has cost them a few games along the way. Improving that percentage of routine plays made may well determine just how far the team is able to advance in its quest for a state title, he said.
“If you’re not going out and practicing at the same place every day, you have to make adjustments,” he said. “We practice at Smith (Complex) one day, Juniata gym, our football field, a naked infield at Juniata...we’ve only been on an actual baseball field three times this spring.
“We need to shore up the defense, not putting the cart before the horse. Routine plays just haven’t been so routine for us, but we’ve been fortunate enough to have really good pitching that has kind of bailed us out.”
Central City/Fullerton/Centura figures to once again pose a challenge for the Patriots, with Lincoln Christian, Platteview, Wayne, and Omaha Roncalli Catholic also expected to field competitive Class C programs. That said, McCarter expects the Patriots to be the team to beat, bar none.
“I feel really good about things,” he said. “These kids know what it’s like to play the best and that they need to do their best to beat the best. This is without a doubt our most experienced team with the highest expectations.
“We also have some young guys who’ve created some depth and maybe some competition before the year is out if the guys on the infield don’t hit. In spring baseball, when you’re only playing 20 games and someone is hot, you’ve got to make adjustments. Three weeks of being hot or cold can really make or break a season.”