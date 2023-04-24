Hastings and Lincoln Pius X were in a pitchers’ duel Monday afternoon.
The Tigers’ Landon Hinrichs and Thunderbolts’ Ian Woita battled until the sixth inning.
That’s where fate changed for Hastings in a 4-1 loss at Duncan Field.
To that point, there was only one run and six total hits on the board — five of them belonging to Hastings.
Adam Rutt had the Tigers on top 1-0 with a third-inning double that scored Nolan Hyde from first base.
But it was the sixth and seventh innings that belonged to Pius X (13-7). The Thunderbolts scored two runs in both the frames to come away with the victory.
“In high school if you can give up less than five runs you should win most of your games. Unfortunately, the runs came late in the game and it took a little bit of wind out of our sail (Monday),” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said.
After struggling to figure out Hinrichs through the first five innings, Pius X knocked the Hastings starter out of the game in the sixth with a two-out rally.
Reese Kortum tied the game with a single and Woita boosted the Thunderbolts in front with another right after.
Eli Schneider notched a strikeout to close the frame.
Hinrichs’ final line included five strikeouts, though he was charged with the loss.
Marquardt was pleased with the effort of his starter, nonetheless.
“I thought Hinrichs did an outstanding job,” said Marquardt. “We knew he had it in him and it’s the best that I’ve ever seen him throw against a quality team, and I thought we played great defense behind him. We just needed to execute the few opportunities that we had and we didn’t.”
Pius did execute. The Thunderbolts utilized another two-out rally in the seventh for insurance. Brandon Wiegel and Tyrus Petsche lined consecutive RBI singles off Schneider to make it 4-1 after Cade Vanis extended the inning with a single and Jesus Yanez worked a full-count walk.
“Pius made their clutch hits,” said Marquardt. “We didn’t get runners on in scoring position early enough in the innings with zero or one out and it makes it tough hitting when you don’t.”
Hastings (9-9) had hits in five of its seven offensive halves, but couldn’t cash anything in.
Rutt led off the sixth with a single and courtesy runner Brody Dreher was bunted over to second. But the Tigers stranded him on third.
“(Rutt) had two of our six hits and its a great confidence boost for him,” Marquardt said.
Woita earned the complete game victory for Pius, limiting the damage to one inning. He struck out six Tigers, giving up the one run on six hits while issuing no walks on 106 pitches.
“Once you get that lead you pitch with a lot of confidence. You don’t have to be perfect with every pitch. When (Woita’s) team got him ahead, it gave him more confidence,” said Marquardt.
“It was a great pitching battle. It wasn’t just the first five innings, it was the whole seven innings.”
Hastings will travel to Fairbury Tuesday before playing a make up game at Kearney on Wednesday. The Tigers’ busy week ends at Raymond Central on Friday.
Pius X (13-7).....000 002 2 — 4 7 0
Hastings (9-9)...001 000 0 — 1 6 0
W — Ian Woita. L — Landon Hinrichs.
2B — P, Jesus Yanez. H, Adam Rutt.