Early scoring and dominant pitching helped Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) cruise to a 7-2 win over Elkhorn South on Tuesday in the state baseball tournament at Duncan Field.
The victory advanced the Pius X squad into Wednesday’s 5 p.m game of the American Legion Class A National Division state baseball tournament.
The Lincolnites will face Omaha Electric (Omaha Burke) in the 5 p.m. matchup. The winner will play Elkhorn South later Wednesday at Duncan Field for the bracket championship. All three teams have one state-tourney loss.
In Tuesday’s game, Pius X broke to a 5-0 advantage in its first at bats. The Lincolnites tacked on two more runs in the second frame and prevented the Elkhorn crew from getting on the scoreboard until a two-run final inning.
Pius X pitcher Jack Richeson went the distance in the seven-inning contest. He scattered eight hits.
Richeson and his teammates remained self assured about winning, especially with a seven-run lead going into the last frame.
“We had our guy who’s been pitching great for us all season long on the mound. So we were a very, very confident team,” Pius X coach Alex Heideman said about Richeson. “We knew that if we were able to get out there and throw the first punch that we were going to have a very good chance at winning and getting to the last day.”
Garnering 11 hits also helped the Lincoln team advance into Wednesday’s action. The tournament concludes Wednesday.
Pius X reeled off six hits in its five-run first inning. It sent 10 batters to the plate in the first frame. Reese Kortum’s double highlighted first-inning hit parade.
The Lincoln team’s first at-bats success also included five singles. Elkhorn also walked a batter and made an error.
Three more hits came Union Bank’s way in its two-run second stanza. A Cade Vanis double highlighted the hitting. Tyrus Petsche and Reese Kortum scored in the second inning, giving each two runs for the game.
“Our offense stepped up and got (Richeson) some runs in the first inning. Right then and there we were pitching with the lead and made his job significantly easier,” Heideman said. “We were looking to scratch away runs every inning. That’s our approach. The first two innings we did a really good job of that. And then (Elkhorn South) kind of stymied us a little. But we were still finding barrels.”
Elkhorn South, also known as PDG Storm, got six runners on base during its six scoreless innings. Of those six, just two advanced as far as second base.
Good Pius X pitching and hitting put a double whammy on the Elkhorn squad.
The seventh inning breathed a little wind back into the Elkhorn South sails. Kobe Eikmeier powered a double that scored both of his team’s runs. The team also collected two singles in its last time up.
“When we were getting on (Richeson) was finding ways to get outs. We got our hits late. That was the problem. It was too late at that point,” Dahl said. “They poured it on early. They were barreling everything on us right away. Credit to them. Their guy did a great job on the mound and their hitters came out ready to go.”
Pius X.............520 000 0 — 7 11 1
Elk. South.........000 000 2 — 2 8 2
W — Jack Richeson. L — Luke Hoskinson
2B— P, Reese Kortum, Cade Vanis. ES, Kobe Eikmeier.
Game 12
Omaha Electric (Burke) defeated Columbus Cornerstone Insurance 10-6 in an elimination game on Tuesday. Neither team scored for the first three innings, but Burke took a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth and never looked back.
The two teams combined for 16 runs and 23 hits. After Omaha Electric went up 5-0 in the top of the fifth, Columbus scored four runs to cut the lead to just one. But Burke tacked on two more runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to pull away for the win.
Luke Spidel earned the win for Omaha Electric while Abe Christensen was hit with the loss for Columbus. Connor Flaherty recorded the save.
Burke’s Rodney Whaley and Gavin Doll both hit doubles in the game, as did Cornerstone’s Yuri Rivera.
Omaha Electric advances to play Lincoln Pius X (Union Bank) at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with the winner immediately going into a winner-take-all bracket championship game against Elkhorn South PDG Storm.