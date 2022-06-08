NORTH PLATTE — A three-run fifth inning by the North Platte Plainsmen was enough for the home team to hold on for a 4-3 win against the Hastings Sodbusters Wednesday night at Bill Wood Field.
It was the first of a quick two-game set before the Sodbusters head further west to Gering for a three-game weekend series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
It was also the first-ever meeting between the teams, who are in the first-year Independence Baseball League. The Plainsmen are a brand new franchise and share an owner — Bryan Frew — with the Sodbusters, who are in their fifth season of summer baseball.
North Platte first got on the board in the fourth with a leadoff double by Bryce Zimmerer and a single by Connor Flagg.
The Sodbusters got it back when Nick Jones scored on a Danny Garcia single. Garcia led Hastings with three hits and three RBI. Jones had two hits.
But the Plainsmen threw a haymaker in the fifth, beginning with Reese Lipoma's one-out home run in a 2-2 count off Sodbuster starter Treyton Scully.
North Platte added two more singles and executed a double steal before Giancarlo Servin produced a sacrifice fly. Then Flagg slugged a run-scoring double for a 4-1 lead.
Sodbuster relievers Lucas Grimble and Brayden Mackey held the Plainsmen scoreless across the next three frames but the offense couldn't yield the tying run out of its two-out rally in the ninth.
After Tyson Gerdes washed away Sawyer Duddleston's lead off single with a double play ball, Jones registered his second hit — a single — and Garrett Kennedy was hit by a pitch.
Following a pitching change, Garcia doubled to plate pinch runner Dallan Quigley and Kennedy.
North Platte's Bryce Butterfield halted the rally there by striking out Aaron Harper, who had been the Sodbusters' hottest hitter and man with a pair of clutch hits in his handful of games so far.
Plainsmen starter Cody Fiveash struck out 12 Sodbusters in 5 1/3 innings for the winning decision on the mound.
First pitch Thursday is at 6:35 p.m.
Sodbusters (7-3)...........000 010 002 — 3 9 0
Plainsmen (7-6).............000 130 00x — 4 10 1
W — Caden Fiveash. L — Treyton Scully. S — Bryce Butterfield.
2B — S, Danny Garcia, Trevor Mattson. NP, Bryce Zimmerer, Connor Flagg.
HR — NP, Reese Lipoma.