Bats came alive for the Hastings Sodbusters in the late innings Wednesday. But the effort was too little and too late.
The Sodbusters reeled off five runs in the seventh frame before the North Platte Plainsmen registered a 10-6 win at Duncan Field.
The Independence League contest also witnessed Sodbuster head coach Luke Bay getting kicked out of the game in the sixth inning.
“It was just a disagreement with the strike zone,” assistant coach Chris Ceballos said about Bay’s ejection. “We thought the umpire was inconsistent, giving them strikes that we weren’t (given).”
Bay was ejected with the Sodbusters trailing 10-1. However, one inning later the ‘Busters exploded for five runs.
“Hopefully the guys saw that (Bay) was willing to go out and fight for them. He has their back all the time. Just like I have his back for doing that. I am glad the guys responded the way they did after he got tossed,” Ceballos said.
North Platte scored early and often. The Plainsmen pushed across two runs in the second frame. They added four more in the third inning, followed by an additional four runs in the fourth.
Hastings’ big seventh-inning output got started when Trevor Mattson singled home Sawyer Duddleston, who got on by a fielder’s choice. The Sodbusters’ cut North Platte’s lead down to 10-3 when Matt Lemke hustled home on Teagan Tamiya’s single.
The Sodbusters continued their seventh-frame offense by working the Plainsmen into loading the bases. That situation led to three more Hastings’ runs. They came on a wild pitch followed by a throwing error. Scoring on the wild play were Mattson, Jacob Watson and Tamiya.
North Platte couldn’t score in the final two innings, as Hastings pitchers found the groove.
“Ideally, I wish we would have played the whole game like the energy we had in those last three innings,” Ceballos said. “I told the guys, ‘The last three innings, let’s give it your all. Play the best brand of baseball that you can and leave it all out on the field.’ It wasn’t the outcome we wanted. But I am very proud of our guys, showing up and doing what they could in those last three innings.”
Hastings tallied its first run in the fifth inning, when Nick Jones brought home Aaron Harper, who got on with a lead-off double.
In the web gem department, Duddleston ran down a hard-hit fly ball in right field, then made a diving catch in the first inning. Hastings totaled just one error, while the Plainsmen had two miscues.
The Plainsmen roughed up Hastings’ starting pitcher JT Cafferty for six runs before he was relieved. Four other Hastings pitchers made appearances Wednesday. They combined to allow North Platte 17 hits, including four doubles.
“You run into some innings like that where they just find barrels, and (North Platte) kept doing that. They are a good offensive team. They’ve shown that all year,” Ceballos said.
Hastings garnered 15 hits against a total of five North Platte pitchers.
Four Sodbusters each had a three-hit night. They were Harper, Jones and Cam Constantine and Tamiya. Mattson had a pair of hits. Duddleston stroked a single and scored one run.
Hastings finishes its seven-tame series with the Plainsmen Thursday at Duncan Field. North Platte owns a 4-2 win-loss record in the series.
“Hopefully we can come out with the same energy that we showed the last three innings tonight,” Ceballos said.
NP..............024 400 000 — 10 17 2
HAS ............000 010 500 — 6 15 1
W — Bryce Butterfield. L — JT Cafferty.
2B — P, Connor Higgs, Oskar Stark, Griffin Myers, Angel De La Cruz. S, Aaron Harper.