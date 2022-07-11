NORTH PLATTE — The Hastings Sodbusters and North Platte Plainsmen are well into forming a rivalry in the Independence League.
They’re not only geographic rivals but also evenly matched this summer.
After North Platte’s 6-5 walk-off win Monday night at Bill Wood Field, seven of the eight meetings between the two teams have been decided by three runs or less.
The Plainsmen (22-13) have now taken five of those matchups after Sage McMinn’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth off Hastings’ Jacob Shaw.
“Walk-offs are fun,” said North Platte manager JM Kelly, who coached the Sodbusters in 2020.
But the coach divulged a further explanation for the late triumph during a football/basketball analogy in his postgame show with North Platte broadcaster Jon Willis.
“We’re a fourth quarter team,” Kelly said. “I wish we could be a good ball club through all four quarters, but when it matters, and when we’ve got a chance to win a ball game, I feel good about it.”
That feeling never wavered in the ninth when the Plainsmen loaded the bases with no outs.
Giancarlo Servin notched his third hit of the night with a leadoff single, Connor Flagg walked, and then Angel De La Cruz was hit on the hand on the first pitch of his at bat.
That set the stage for McMinn, playing in just his third game for the Plainsmen. Shaw worked him into an 0-2 count before leaving a pitch too much over the plate that McMinn, a lefty, ripped past the infielders who were playing in.
“Just resilient for these guys to continue to play the way they do,” Kelly said.
The win moved North Platte to a division-best 22-13, but the Plainsmen remain in second place in the second half standings behind Fremont (7-3 before press time).
“This division (Nebraskaland) is the best division (in the Independence League),” Kelly said. “By far. Not to take anything away from those guys on the other side, but for us to play games like these night in and night out, against Western Nebraska, Fremont — it says something about our league.”
Hastings (18-18) has dropped to last place in the overall standings, but is third in the second half grouping at 4-5. The Sodbusters bring North Platte home with them for three more games beginning Tuesday night at Duncan Field.
The ‘Busters led 4-0 after two innings and held the Plainsmen to one run through five on Monday.
But North Platte roared back to tie it in the sixth before Hastings regained a one-run edge the following inning.
A bases-loaded walk allowed the Plainsmen to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh before McMinn cashed in in the ninth.