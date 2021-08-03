This year’s Mid-South American Legion Regional Tournament is about far more than balls and strikes.
Slated for Aug. 4-8 at Duncan Field, the tournament represents a return to normalcy for players and fans alike after seeing last year’s tournament cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams participating in this year’s tournament include host team Hastings Five Points Bank and state-champion teams from Nebraska, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri.
Even as spread of the Delta variant remains a cause for concern worldwide, resuming the tournament is widely regarded by supporters as a positive step forward, a chance to turn back the clock to before restrictive mandates and health concerns brought day-to-day activities to a grinding halt.
“It is very important that we have it this year,” said Tom Cafferty, regional board member. “It helps the community, and there are a lot more people who come in than we realize.”
Teams and their families occupy hotels, share meals, and shop locally during the tournament, driving up an economy that had largely stalled in 2020 with the closure of businesses and cancellations of events in response to the threat posed by COVID-19. Gail Jones, chair of Hastings Baseball Committee, is hoping this year’s tournament will hearken back to the positive experiences enjoyed by those who participated in the 2019 Mid-South American Legion Regional hosted at Duncan Field.
“That was a great tournament,” Jones said. “Everything about it was really good, and I think it was an exceptional experience for our kids. It had an economic impact on the community as well.”
The cancelled 2020 tournament impacted the area also, but in very different ways, he said.
“That was difficult,” he said. “It was a good decision not to have it, obviously, but we really would have liked to have had it in 2020. It just wasn’t meant to be. Now we’re looking forward and are excited about the 2021 season.”
Though giving the economy a boost is always a welcomed bonus, Jones said it is the experience the tournament creates for those who engage between the foul lines that matters most to tournament hosts.
“We hope that it is a great experience for all the kids that are going to participate in it, not just our kids,” he said. “That’s what our group focuses on, and that’s the type of thing this tournament hopefully brings: a lot of great memories that may last a lifetime for the participants.”
For fans, the level of competition will likely provide some memorable moments worth seeing, Jones said. Certainly the 2019 tournament had no shortage of baseball magic.
“It’s good competition,” Jones said. “It’s an exciting thing for a fan to watch. If this thing is anything like 2019, boy oh boy! We had some really outstanding games.
“For the kids, it gives them a barometer as to how they match up. Our kids play at a very high level. They expect to be successful. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win the thing, but our kids will compete at a very high level.”
Playing at historic Duncan Field will give visiting players a chance to appreciate what locals have been enjoying since 1940. Built as a public works project, the field is one of Nebraska’s top sports venues, known best for its deep outfield dimensions and distinctive red brick outfield wall.
A $2.8 million renovation of the park completed in 2014 has made the field even more attractive and comfortable for spectators taking in games.
“Duncan Field is as good a facility as there is for this type of venue, not only in the state of Nebraska, but throughout the country,” Jones said. “We’ve got a real jewel here. I would just hope the community would come out and support this, as there is a substantial experience involved in getting this tournament.”
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said she is excited for the possibilities this year’s tournament brings to Hastings, both as an economic booster and fan spectacle. Having watched her son, Tyson, compete for the 2019 Five Points Bank team, she expects the tournament to generate lasting memories for fans and players alike.
“It’s a great tournament,” she said. “It’s something fun for the whole family to enjoy. It’s fun to see the boys running around in their baseball caps, admiring the older boys and dreaming of seeing themselves on the field some day.
“Our community is talking about it and really look forward to the games and watching some great baseball. This is a great, high level of play and the competition will be fun to watch. I know our businesses and shops are all aware of the tournament and are preparing ahead of time to meet visitors and welcome them to our community.”