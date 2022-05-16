FRANKLIN — The 19th hole on a golf course is often a figure of speech for catching up in the clubhouse after a round of golf.
On Monday, though, it meant a playoff for district runner-up in the Class D, District 1 tournament at nine-hole Franklin Country Club.
Eight golfers — four each from Lawrence-Nelson and Thayer Central — played their 19th holes of the day, really, as a formality.
The top three teams from each district automatically qualify for next week's state tournament in North Platte. So, the Raiders and Titans were already in.
But, for mainly bragging rights and maybe a bit of revenge, too, the day's top four scorers on each team hacked away on Franklin Country Club's par four first hole late Monday afternoon.
The hole — and second place for the district behind Loomis — went to Lawrence-Nelson, which had its four golfers compile 18 strokes to the Titans' 21.
Three of the Raiders parred the hole while only Cayden Huber shot par for Thayer Central.
Thus, by a playoff, Lawrence-Nelson bested the Titans, which were seven strokes better in last year's district tournament.
"A little extra practice makes a difference," said L-N coach Jerad Niederklein, whose team shot 373 through 18 holes.
Conner Janda led the Raiders with his 90 on the par 70 course. Joining him in the top 10 were Toby Kotinek (91) and Bayln Bargen (92).
"These guys have been practicing all winter and it's funny how that works and you get better," Niederklein said.
The Raiders last qualified as a team in 2018. They finished 13th that year.
Thayer Central was at state last spring and placed eighth.
The Titans had top scorer Zachary Vandervoort, the only player in the 70s on Monday with a 77.
It was Vandervoort's sixth win of the season, including a Southern Nebraska Conference title.
"Compared to my other tournaments, today wasn't really the best," Vandervoort said. "I just got through and did what I needed to do."
Vandervoort, whose scores were 39 and 38, had plenty of wiggle room 1-through-10. He won the tournament by five strokes and was 15 ahead of 10th.
The native Kansan is now a state qualifier in Nebraska.
He moved to Hebron last summer after his mother, Amanda, became Chief Operations Officer for Thayer County Health Services.
"He was unexpected," said Titans' coach Trey Strong. "He's been a great addition... the leader of our team right now. He's fit in really well and I wish I'd had him for four years."
Vandervoort, who is committed to Washburn University in Topeka, was the sixth-place finisher in the Kansas 4A tournament last year while representing Pratt High School. He shot 153 across two days.
His next challenge is North Platte's Lake Maloney Golf Course.
"I think if I play well, I can do really well," said Vandervoort, who registered one birdie on Monday. "Hopefully I can hit my irons a bit better and putt a bit better (at state)."
Jedric Dankenbring also finished in the top 10 for the Titans, carding a 91.
Franklin's Gregory Boettcher placed tied for third with an 84. After tiebreakers, he was officially fourth.
Team champion Loomis (365) was led by fifth- and sixth-placers Wesley Trompke (85) and Quinn Johnson (87).
Team scores (top 3 to state)
1, Loomis 365; 2, Lawrence-Nelson 373; 3, Thayer Central 373; Elm Creek 377; Friend 382; Franklin 383; Red Cloud 390; Wilcox-Hildreth 423; Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 455; Exeter-Milligan 477; Blue Hill 480
Top 10 individuals (state qualifiers)
1, Zachary Vandervoort, TC, 39-38 77; 2, Jacob Klooz, Friend 41-41 82; 3, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 42-42 84; 4, Gregory Boettcher, Franklin, 40-44 84; 5, Wesley Trompke, Loomis, 40-45 85; 6, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 44-43 87; 7, Conner Janda, L-N, 43-47 90; 8, Jedric Dankenbring, TC, 48-43 91; 9, Toby Kotinek, L-N, 48-43 91; 10, Bayln Bargen, L-N, 46-46 92
Blue Hill
Marcus Utecht 64-68 132; Krae Ockinga 47-55 102; Eli Kar 54-67 121; Ethan Timm 62-63 125; Michael MaGill 80-62 142
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley
Carson Loos 46-49 95; Tyler Grote 46-52 98; Carter Gnuse 63-69 132; Ethan Schaffer 64-66 130
Deshler
Brayden Schleif 63-59 122
Exeter-Milligan
Carter Milton 44-51 95; Aidan Varra 58-58 116; Jayden Capek 71-73 144; Michael Bartu 59-63 122
Franklin
Jacob Harrison 51-43 94; Tucker Rose 47-53 100; 4, Gregory Boettcher 40-44; Barrett Haussermann 49-56 105; Levi Meade 57-63 120
Lawrence-Nelson
7, Conner Janda 43-47 90; Krayton Kucera 52-54 104; 9, Toby Kotinek 48-43 91; 10, Bayln Bargen 46-46 92; Wyatt Brockman 48-52 100
Red Cloud
Riley Lambrecht 53-40 93; Kolton Kucera 51-50 101; Ben Ely 54-46 100; Malaki Shriner-Horne 52-49 101; Brooks Armstrong 51-45 96
Silver Lake
Ashley Bonifas 76-59 135; Trey Vance 72-72 144
Thayer Central
1, Zachary Vandervoort 39-38 77; 8, Jedric Dankenbring 44-47 91; Cayden Huber 46-50 96; Gunner Mumford 55-54 109; Mason Remmers 53-58 111
Wilcox-Hildreth
Elijah Pistulka 50-50 100; Tate Garrett 51-49 100; Alexander Casper 59-61 120; Gavin Patterson 56-47 103