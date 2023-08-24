w09-14-22SCRvbTHC_018.jpg
Sandy Creek’s Katelyn Pohlmeier and Emma Fisher go up for a block during their match against Thayer Central Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Sandy Creek. 

 Amy Roh/Tribune

RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek returns its full lineup from a season ago under new head coach Lyndsey Pohlmeier.

The Cougars, who finished 6-24 in 2022, are seeking to be a more competitive team both in practice and in games this season.

