RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek returns its full lineup from a season ago under new head coach Lyndsey Pohlmeier.
The Cougars, who finished 6-24 in 2022, are seeking to be a more competitive team both in practice and in games this season.
“We look forward to a full season of being competitive on and off the court,” Pohlmeier said. “With nearly all of our starters returning from last season, we expect their experience and leadership to push the entire team to its full potential this season.
“We anticipate a lot of intense competition in our gym this season as girls work to earn time on thee varsity floor.”
Emma Fisher was tops on the team in kills last season with 148 as a freshman. She also had 24 ace serves and 187 digs.
Lexi Shuck finished with 117 kills and 203 digs as a junior and is one of four three-year starters on the team.
Sophie Dane, Ella Martin and Karys Lipovsky round out the most veteran players.
Martin was the team’s setter last year, sending out 208 assists and 40 aces.
Also in the mix for playing time are Jenae Calderon, Paige Biltoft, and Katelyn Pohlmeier.
2023 schedule
Aug. — 24, Adams Central; 29, BDS, Sutton; 31, at Wilber-Clatonia triangular; Sept. — 5, at Centennial; 7, Kenesaw; 9, Sandy Creek invite; 12, at Thayer Central; 14, Giltner; 19, at Ord triangular; 21, Gibbon; 23, Palmyra invite; 26, at Milford; 28, Centura, Minden; Oct. — 3, Deshler; 5, at Fillmore Central triangular; 10, Superior; 12, St. Cecilia; 16-19, Southern Nebraska Conference tournament