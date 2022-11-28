SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A three-point game quickly spiraled out of reach for the Hastings College men’s basketball team with about four minutes left in the first half Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos, who had already recovered from a 7-0 hole in the first few minutes of their exhibition game at NCAA Division II Augustana University, went cold across the last 4:16 of the opening half and watched the Vikings rattle off 15 unanswered before the buzzer.
That 18-point gap proved insurmountable for the Broncos in the second half of what was their first loss of the season — a 59-50 final score. However, the defeat won’t count against HC’s official record (8-0, 2-0 GPAC) as it was exhibition.
Karson Gansebom led the Broncos and tied for the game-high with 16 points. Augie’s Ryan Miller matched the mark while shooting 6-for-10 from the floor.
The Vikings (4-3, 0-1 NSIC) also received 15 from Isaac Frink, who finished with a double-double (14 rebounds), and 10 from Eric Tedman.
Phil Cisrow grabbed a team-high eight rebounds for Hastings and scored 12 points. Dawson Zenger added 11 points. Tyrique McMurrin (six points) and Reggie Thomas (five points) were both held to season lows.
Hastings shot just 6-for-25 (24%) in the first half while Augie hit at a 49% clip. The teams nearly flip-flopped in the second half, with the Vikings finishing 9-for-30 from the floor and Broncos 12-for-26.
HC’s 46% second-half shooting mark coupled with an improved defensive effort helped the Broncos trim the Augie lead to four with six minutes remaining.
The Vikings polished off the win with an 8-3 game-ending run.
Hastings plays again Friday at Jamestown, the start of its first conference road trip this season.